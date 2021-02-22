the court has ruled
Edit

Supreme Court allows New York prosecutor to obtain Trump's tax returns

10:47 a.m.
Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump just suffered a huge Supreme Court defeat.

The Supreme Court on Monday allowed Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance to obtain Trump's tax returns, CNN reports. The court decided not to intervene and prevent the records from being turned over, according to The Associated Press.

New York prosecutors have been seeking eight years of Trump's personal and business tax returns from his accounting firm as part of an investigation examining a "variety of business transactions," including alleged hush money payments made to two women claiming to have had affairs with Trump. An appeals court ruled in October that the tax returns had to be turned over in what was the latest legal blow for his efforts to conceal them. The court at the time said "there is nothing to suggest that these are anything but run-of-the-mill documents typically relevant to a grand jury investigation into possible financial or corporate misconduct," per CNN.

Following the Supreme Court's decision, Vance released a three word statement simply saying, "The work continues." Vance "can now require Trump's accountants to turn over the records," NBC News reports, while noting that since such material turned over to grand juries have to be kept secret, the records "might never be publicly released." Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

COVID-19 survivors may be protected with just 1 vaccine dose, early studies suggest

10:09 a.m.
Health care worker preparing COVID-19 vaccine.
INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images

As COVID-19 vaccine doses remain in short supply, new preliminary studies suggest only giving one dose to people who've recovered from the disease is enough to protect them from reinfection.

Past studies have shown COVID-19 survivors are left with antibodies that help protect them from reinfection for at least a few months, depending on how severe their infection was. Multiple not-yet-peer-reviewed studies still suggest they need another boost from a vaccine. But when they get the first dose of the two-dose regimens approved in the U.S., they see far higher levels of protection than people who get the first dose but weren't previously infected, suggesting that one shot is all they need for now.

"Everyone should get vaccinated. Not everybody needs two shots," Viviana Simon, a professor of microbiology at New York's Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai and the author of one study, summed it up to The Wall Street Journal. "As long as we can't deliver as much vaccine to everybody who wants it, I think it's an important consideration." That first dose is especially important for COVID-19 survivors when it comes to fighting off the B.1.351 variant of the virus, as studies show COVID-19 survivors' natural immunity may not be as effective as a vaccine against the strain.

These studies come after other research suggests the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is at least 85 percent effective after just one dose and Moderna is at least 92 percent, leading some scientists to recommend holding off on distributing second doses until more at-risk populations get the first. Kathryn Krawczyk

biden cabinet
Edit

White House defiantly stands by Neera Tanden as her confirmation chances dwindle

9:59 a.m.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) on Monday announced she won't vote to confirm Neera Tanden as director of the Office of Management and Budget. The decision isn't particularly surprising — Tanden is widely viewed as a controversial choice in large part because of past inflammatory comments she's made on social media (including some directed at Collins) — but it is crucial. With Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.) coming out against Tanden last week, her confirmation chances likely rest in the hands of Collins' fellow moderate Republicans, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska).

On Sunday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) said he was still searching for the extra vote, and the White House has remained defiant about Tanden's nomination, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki offering renewed support after Collins' announcement.

But as of now it remains unclear whether Romney or Murkowski will bite. Per Politico, President Biden could potentially offer the senators "something significant in return" for their votes, or Romney or Murkowski could look back Tanden as a way of gaining the upper hand in a centrist power struggle with Manchin. That latter idea certainly has its skeptics, however. As The Dispatch's Haley Byrd Wilt explains, that theory "fundamentally misunderstands" the relationship being cultivated by those in the center of the split Senate. Tim O'Donnell

attack on the capitol
Edit

Capitol Police officer: Rioters 'beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags'

9:49 a.m.

A Capitol Police officer is speaking out about the Jan. 6 riot in a new interview, describing feeling "scared" as "terrorists" attacked the Capitol building and fearing they would "take me out."

Officer Harry Dunn, who was at the Capitol during last month's riot by supporters of former President Donald Trump, spoke with ABC News in an interview that aired Monday, offering a harrowing account of his experience and describing how police officers "fought with these people who were prepared for a fight."

"I was scared," Dunn said. "I was absolutely scared. I'm on this platform — I'm a big guy, I'm 6'7", I'm this giant person — and we had our guns out, and I'm thinking, all these people out there, they're armed, too. And I'm like, 'I'm going to get shot. They're going to take me out.'"

At one point, Dunn told ABC he confronted a group of rioters who had "the nerve" to be carrying a Blue Lives Matter flag while there were "dozens of officers down." He also described how some of the rioters began calling him the N-word, and "everybody" in the crowd "joined in with them," with Dunn adding that there were "a large number of people in that crowd that were racists."

After the riot ended, Dunn recalled looking over the damage and reflecting on what had happened.

"I sat down with a good friend of mine, [and] I said, 'Is this America? What the hell just happened?'" Dunn said. "And I told him, 'Man, I got called [the N-word] a couple dozen times today protecting this building. Is this America? They beat police officers with Blue Lives Matter flags. They fought us, they had Confederate flags in the U.S. Capitol."

Dunn also praised Eugene Goodman, the officer who has been hailed as a hero for his actions during his riot, while noting there were "so many Eugene Goodmans that weren't caught on camera that day." Brendan Morrow

Flyin' Ted
Edit

Ted Cruz invited his college roommate on the Mexico trip he blamed on his daughters

8:54 a.m.
Ted Cruz
Stefani Reynolds/AFP/Getty Images

When Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was discovered to have fled frozen, outage-plagued Texas for an extended weekend vacation at the Ritz-Carlton Cancún, he first blamed the trip on his daughters, aged 10 and 12. That was bad politics and probably worse parenting, but then someone on his wife's text message chain leaked the messages to The New York Times, showing that she had been trying to round up a group of neighborhood friends to join them in Mexico. They did not get any takers from Houston, but they also didn't vacation alone.

Ted Cruz invited his longtime friend and college roommate, David Panton, to join the family in Mexico — and Panton, who lives in Atlanta, accepted, Axios reported Monday morning. "An aide tells Axios the senator extended the invitation only after the Cruz family planned the vacation last Tuesday" — leaving conspicuously open the possibility that Cruz himself wasn't the driving force behind the vacation.

Cruz has been trying to make amends to Texans for jumping ship on the state — and, apparently, the family dog — in the middle of a very serious crisis. But the consequences also extend to his daughters, who, according to rules posted by their elite Houston private school on Jan. 30, must now quarantine for 7 to 10 days before returning to class, Politico reports. St. John's School won't even let students in quarantine attend virtually. There was already a divide in the school between parents who followed the safety guidelines and those who flouted them, and "Cruz's trip this week wrenched that divide wide open," Politico says.

"You start with the fact that there are people ticked off by those who think they're the VIPs at this school who don't want to be bothered to follow the rules because it infringes on their social life. Then you've got people on top of that who don't like Ted Cruz," one St. John's parent, Victoria Konar, told Politico. "And then you have everyone irritated because they're freezing to death and can't bathe and can't eat and he's going off to the Ritz Carlton in Cancun and lying about it."

A spokesman for Cruz said his "daughters plan to follow the St. John's policy." So, for good or bad, the daughters appear to be getting an extra week off from school. But there is one clear winner from this episode, Axios notes: "Panton stayed at the Ritz-Carlton, while Cruz schlepped home." Peter Weber

See you in court
Edit

MyPillow's Mike Lindell hit with $1.3 billion lawsuit over election fraud claims

8:27 a.m.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The "MyPillow guy" has been hit with a $1.3 billion lawsuit over his false election claims.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a defamation lawsuit on Monday against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell and his company, citing his false claims that Dominion's voting machines were involved in a conspiracy to change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The lawsuit, which seeks $1.3 billion in damages, alleges Lindell "knew there was no real 'evidence' supporting his claims" and is "well aware of the independent audits and paper ballot recounts conclusively disproving the Big Lie," but he "sells the lie to this day because the lie sells pillows." Lindell earlier this month pushed his false election fraud claims in a documentary that aired on One America News Network following a lengthy disclaimer. He has been permanently banned from Twitter over the false claims.

Dominion previously filed similar lawsuits against attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell over their election conspiracy theories, and Lindell had welcomed the company to sue him as well.

"I want them to sue me," Lindell told CBS in January. "Please. Because I have all the evidence, 100 percent."

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dominion attorney Megan Meier said that "even as some of his allies have started to quiet down a bit, Mr. Lindell has doubled down and tripled down." Meanwhile, Lindell told the Journal he was "very, very happy" that learn that Dominion sued him. Brendan Morrow

Solving COVID
Edit

The COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly effective. Here's why experts are downplaying the success.

7:41 a.m.
Vaccination in Boston
Joseph Prezioso/AFP/Getty Images

Another study released Monday underscored the remarkable effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines. Public health experts in Scotland examined data on all 5.4 million residents of Scotland, including the million-plus who had received the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, and found that getting the first dose reduced the risk of hospitalization by up to 85 percent and 94 percent, respectively, after four weeks — even as a new, more transmissible variant became dominant.

The Scottish study has not yet been peer-reviewed, but it matches findings from Israel and elsewhere that in the real world, the COVID-19 vaccines are proving incredibly good at preventing serious infections, hospitalization, and death, apparently even transmission. Still, the message a lot of people hear about the vaccines, David Leonhardt argues in The New York Times, is that "the coronavirus vaccines aren't 100 percent effective. Vaccinated people may still be contagious. And the virus variants may make everything worse. ... The vaccine is not a get-out-of-COVID-free card!"

That type of "vaccine alarmism" is grounded in technical truths but "fundamentally misleading," Leonhardt writes, and it's feeding the sizable share of Americans who say they would turn down a vaccine "partly because it sounds so ineffectual." So what's getting lost in translation?

"Many academic experts — and, yes, journalists too — are instinctively skeptical and cautious," Leonhardt says. In their own lives, "many are getting shots as soon as they're offered one. They are urging their family and friends to do the same. But when they speak to a national audience, they deliver a message that comes off very differently. It is dominated by talk of risks, uncertainties, caveats, and possible problems."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on CNN Sunday that "we will be approaching a degree of normality" in the fall, but the headlines note he also said it's "possible" people may still have to wear face masks in 2022.

Public health experts do genuinely disagree about where we are in the pandemic and what lies ahead. But when it comes to the vaccines, there's broad agreement. All seven vaccines that have undergone large trials "appear to be 100 percent effective for serious complications," a group of prominent public health experts wrote in a USA Today op-ed last week. "The best thing you can do is get vaccinated as soon as you're able with whichever vaccine is available to you first." Peter Weber

Johnsplaining
Edit

John Oliver cuts into the meatpacking industry, shows how it mistreats its human workers

5:28 a.m.

John Oliver began Sunday's main story on Last Week Tonight, about meatpacking plants, with a real commercial featuring a homicidal guinea pig. "And if you're thinking, 'Okay, I know where this is going: This is going to be a grim story about the conditions animals face in factory farms,' you're actually wrong," he said. "Those conditions are horrific, but they do get talked about a lot. This story is going to be about the grim conditions humans are facing working in meatpacking facilities."

"When you take all of this together — the diapers, the endless trips to the nurse's station, the injuries, and the deaths — you frankly only need to take a peek inside this industry currently operations to draw a pretty simple conclusion," Oliver concludes: Disgusting. Watch below for plenty of revolting and disturbing details, some colorful stories about Texas chicken baron Bo Pilgrim, that guinea pig ad, and liberal use of NSFW language. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.