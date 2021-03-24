Utah governor signs bill requiring porn blocking on all new smartphones and tablets

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) on Tuesday signed into law controversial legislation that would require all smartphones and tablets sold in the state to automatically block pornography. To address concerns that the new law is effectively unworkable, it won't go into effect until five other states enact similar measures.
Cox said signing the law sends an "important message" about protecting children from pornography, which Utah has already declared a "public health crisis." The state also mandates that sexually explicit print and online material carry warning labels identifying it as harmful to children. Like those measures, the new law raises First Amendment issues. "This is another example of the Legislature dodging the constitutional impacts of the legislation they pass," said ACLU attorney Jason Groth.
Cox said the delay in implementation will allow the constitutional issues to be worked out. The legislation's sponsor, state Rep. Susan Pulsipher (R), argues it doesn't violate the Constitution because adults will be able to deactivate the porn filters. The legislation "doesn't take the place of good parenting," or "family rules or family discussions," Pulsipher said. "It's just a tool to help good parents be good parents."
Adult film actress Cherie DeVille disagreed in an open letter to Cox, suggesting the point of the legislation isn't really to keep kids — typically more tech-savvy than adults — from watching porn. "Stop using 'protect the children' when your real goal is to stop adults from watching porn," she wrote. "If you want to monitor what your kid watches on their phone, install parental controls that have existed since AOL," and "if your kid still manages to watch porn, here's an idea: Take away their phone. Why does any child need a cellphone anyway? They certainly don't need the state to parent them." Peter Weber
Jensen Karp, a comedy writer in Los Angeles, opened a jumbo box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch on Monday morning and ... found more than just cereal. Karp told The Washington Post on Tuesday he discovered the two shrimp tails when pouring himself a second bowl. He says he first contacted General Mills, didn't hear back, then posted photos on Twitter.
When Karp's wife, Danielle Fishel Karp, suggested they open the second bag of cereal in the jumbo box, they discovered what appeared to be dental floss, plus other detritus, but also found that the bag had appeared to be taped up. General Mills claimed vindication. "While we are still investigating this matter, we can say with confidence that this did not occur at our facility," spokesman Mike Siemienas said. "We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further. Any consumers who notice their cereal box or bag has been tampered with, such as the clear tape that was found in this case, should contact us."
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is awaiting the consumer to return the box so their experts can analyze it in their CSI lab, which of course stands for Cereal Shrimp Investigation. #LSSCpic.twitter.com/LE5sLOulj8
Israel's polarized, dispirited electorate did not deliver Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the victory he had hoped for in elections Tuesday, and exit polls suggest his right-wing bloc fell short of a majority in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament. Netanyahu and his allies are projected to win 52 or 53 seats, while the ideologically diverse group of parties opposed to Netanyahu look set to have 60 seats. The remaining votes will go to Yamina, the party led by former Netanyahu ally Naftali Bennett, who has positioned himself as the key swing vote.
This was Israel's fourth national election in two years, and the split decision Tuesday could mean a fifth election. Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, has led the last four series of unstable governments. He campaigned this time on Israel's successful COVID-19 vaccination campaign and a series of agreements with Arab countries. Netanyahu's opponents argue he shouldn't be allowed to lead Israel while standing trial on criminal corruption charges.
It the exit polls are correct, Netanyahu would not have a majority even if Bennett's Yamina party joins his right-wing coalition. But it will also be hard for his main opponent, Yair Lapid of the centrist Yesh Atid party, to find common ground to form a government with the other anti-Netanyahu parties. Still, Axios says, "those parties could potentially pass a law, targeting Netanyahu, to ban anyone under a criminal indictment to serve as prime minister."
"I have already begun this evening to hold talks with some of the leaders of the bloc for change and will continue in the next few days," Lapid said. A subdued Netanyahu addressed supporters early Wednesdays, touting his Likud party's "great achievement" but not declaring victory. "We must not under any circumstances drag the state of Israel to new elections, to a fifth election," he said. "We must form a stable government now." After Netanyahu's brief remarks, the room cleared pretty quickly and one of the cleaning crew pulled the string to release the balloon drop.
נתניהו נאם וירד, הח"כים שרו את התקווה, הפעילים התפזרו, הסדרנים החלו לסדר את האולם ואז נזכר מישהו בבלונים ומשך בחוט. pic.twitter.com/DevYCvKf7t
"All three options are on the table: a Netanyahu-led government, a change coalition that will leave Netanyahu in the opposition, and an interim government leading to a fifth election," Yohanan Plesner, president of the Israel Democracy Institute, tells The Associated Press. Peter Weber
The Senate on Tuesday confirmed Vivek Murthy as U.S. surgeon general, a role he held during former President Barack Obama's second term. Seven Republicans joined all 50 members of the Democratic caucus in the 57 to 43 vote. President Biden has pledged that Murthy, an ally and adviser since the Obama administration, "will be a key public voice on the COVID response to restore public trust and faith in science and medicine." The surgeon general is typically more a spokesperson for public health issues than a policymaker.
Murthy, 43, is the first, and still the only, Senate-confirmed Asian American surgeon general, The Washington Post reports. His 2013 nomination was stalled for more than a year over objections from gun organizations to his stance, still espoused, that gun violence is a public health crisis. Former President Donald Trump ousted him in 2017, before his term was up, replacing him with Jerome Adams; Biden forced Adams out in January, and Susan Orsega, a rear admiral in the U.S. Public Health Service, has served in an acting capacity since Biden's inauguration. Peter Weber
A special Affordable Care Act open enrollment period put into place due to the COVID-19 pandemic is set to be extended an additional three months.
The Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday it's extending a special Affordable Care Act open enrollment period to August 15, The Wall Street Journal reported. This open enrollment period began on Feb. 15 and was originally set to end on May 15. It was put into place in order to "give Americans that need health care coverage during this global pandemic the opportunity to sign up," the White House previously said.
Extending the period by three months was intended to ensure Americans would have additional time both to sign up and to re-evaluate coverage in light of increased subsidies that were part of Congress' recent COVID-19 relief legislation, according to the Journal. Over 206,000 Americans signed up for coverage during the enrollment period's first two weeks, CNN previously reported.
"Every American deserves access to quality, affordable healthcare — especially as we fight back against the COVID-19 pandemic," HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said. Brendan Morrow
In the UC systems, more than 36,600 health-care workers received at least one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines between Dec. 16, 2020, and Feb. 9, 2021. During that same span, more than 28,000 of those workers got their second dose. Not all of them were tested, but of the more than 14,000 who were, 379 people tested positive for COVID-19 at least one day after vaccination, and 71 percent of those who did, did so within the first two weeks after the first dose. Ultimately, only seven people tested positive 15 days or more after their second dose. At HHUMC in Jerusalem, meanwhile, there was also a steady decline in positive tests among workers who received the Pfizer vaccine the further they got from their doses.
Finally, at UTSW, where 70 percent of the more than 23,000 employees have been vaccinated, there were clear differences in infections between those who were not inoculated, those partially inoculated, and those fully inoculated in the first several weeks of the system's vaccination drive. Only 4 of the 8,211 fully vaccinated employees tested positive, compared to 234 of the 8,969 workers who were not vaccinated at all. Tim O'Donnell
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) is frustrated with the lack of Asian American and Pacific Islander representation in the Biden administration, and on Tuesday she said it'll cost them her vote on "all non-diversity nominees" until they reverse course and select Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders for key executive branch positions.
President Biden has made a point of trying to create a diverse Cabinet, but Duckworth has criticized its makeup, noting that none of the 15 secretaries are of Asian or Pacific Island descent. Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai are both Asian American and hold Cabinet-level positions, but they are not considered Cabinet secretaries, Axios notes.
Duckworth, who is of Asian descent, said the lack of representation is "not acceptable" and she'll withhold her vote for Biden's judicial and sub-Cabinet nominees for now, but "hopefully they figure it out." Duckworth did say she will support nominees backed by the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus, however.
Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), who is also of Asian descent, said she's considering following Duckworth's lead. Read more at Axios.Tim O'Donnell
Disney is giving Black Widow one last delay — but this time, it's headed to streaming.
The studio announced Tuesday that Marvel's highly anticipated blockbuster BlackWidow will hit both Disney+ and theaters simultaneously on July 9, after it was previously expected to debut only in theaters on May 7, according to Variety. Like with Mulan and Raya and the Last Dragon, the film will cost $30 to stream.
Disney also said it will release its Cruella de Vil movie Cruella on Disney+ for $30 at the same time that it hits theaters on May 28, while the next Pixar film Luca will debut on Disney+ for no additional cost and will no longer even be released in U.S. theaters.
This was a change of course for Disney, which previously had Black Widow slated for an exclusive theatrical debut, and the announcement came as a major blow to reopened theaters. After all, Black Widow looked set to be the first major movie of the summer blockbuster season — assuming one is even possible this year — and theaters hoped it could draw audiences back in significant numbers. Prior to the pandemic, Black Widow was expected to be one of the top grossing films of 2020.
But Disney is seeming to signal it doesn't believe moviegoing will return to the pre-pandemic normal in the immediate future, at least not to the degree that a traditional theatrical release for such a major blockbuster would be profitable, as theaters continue to operate at a limited capacity. Indeed, The Washington Post's Steven Zeitchik wrote, "it appears what Disney is doing is throwing in the towel on theaters before the fall." Just like with last year's initial round of movie delays, all eyes now turn to whether the studios behind other blockbusters like the ninth Fast & Furious, which is currently scheduled for an exclusive theatrical release in June, will do the same. Brendan Morrow