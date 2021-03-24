my bad
Edit

Jay Leno apologizes to Asian American community for years of offensive jokes

3:43 p.m.
Jay Leno
Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Former Tonight Show host Jay Leno is apologizing for years of offensive jokes about Asians, acknowledging his "legitimate wrong."

Leno offered his apology on a Zoom call with the leader of the activist group Media Action Network for Asian Americans, which has complained about the comedian's jokes for over a decade, Variety reports.

"At the time I did those jokes, I genuinely thought them to be harmless," Leno said. "I was making fun of our enemy North Korea, and like most jokes, there was a ring of truth to them."

Leno in 2019 came under fire after it was reported that he made a joke while serving as an America's Got Talent judge about Koreans eating dog meat, which was cut from the show, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He had made similar jokes numerous times in the past, and the Media Action Network for Asian Americans at the time called on NBC to cut ties with Leno because he has "been an unrepentant repeat offender and still has a bizarre fixation with Asians eating dogs."

Leno now says that "too many times" in the past, he sided with those who dismissed complaints about his jokes, even when "in my heart I knew it was wrong." His apology came amid an uptick of anti-Asian hate crimes and discrimination in the United States, and a week after a shooting in Georgia left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

"I do not consider this particular case to be another example of cancel culture but a legitimate wrong that was done on my part," Leno said. "MANAA has been very gracious in accepting my apology. I hope that the Asian American community will be able to accept it as well, and I hope I can live up to their expectations in the future." Brendan Morrow

china
Edit

Facebook says hackers in China used platform to spy on Uighur diaspora, stops short of blaming Beijing

4:10 p.m.
Facebook logo.
AP Photo/Richard Drew, File

Hackers based in China used Facebook to spy on the Uighur diaspora, the company announced Wednesday, though Nathaniel Gleicher, Facebook's head of cybersecurity policy stopped short of directly blaming the Chinese government. "We can see geographic attribution based on the activity, but we can't actually prove who's behind the operation," he told journalists, per NBC News.

China's Uighur population, a largely Muslim ethnic minority group in the northwest Xinjiang region, has been subject to human rights abuses in China for years. China denies any mistreatment, admitting only that members of the Uighur population are sent to "reeducation camps." But there are reports detailing long prison stints, torture, forced labor, and sterilization. The Trump administration deemed what's happening in Xinjiang a genocide, and the Biden administration doesn't appear likely to change Washington's stance.

It appears that Uighurs outside Xinjiang are also being targeted. Mike Dvilyanski, Facebook's head of cyber espionage, told reporters that the hackers created Facebook personas "designed to look like journalists that focus on issues critical to the Uighur community, that are designed to look like activists that might be standing up for the Uighur community, designed to look like members of the community." Then, he said, they "use that as a way to trick them into clicking these links to expose their devices."

Again, Facebook says it has no evidence Beijing is aware of or behind the cyberattacks, but Steven Adair, the CEO of Volexity, a cybersecurity company that in 2019 published research that found China's hackers "had gone to extreme measures to hack and spy on Uighurs," didn't need much convincing, NBC News reports. "Who else would have the resources, the time, and effort to go after these people? If you told me it was Iceland, I'd be pretty surprised," he said. Read more at NBC News. Tim O'Donnell

Immigration
Edit

Biden taps Harris to lead administration's border efforts

3:08 p.m.
Kamala Harris.
JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Image

Vice President Kamala Harris will lead the Biden administration's efforts at the United States-Mexico border, where there's been a recent influx of migrants, Axios reports. "President Biden said during the transition, whatever the most urgent need, he would turn to the vice president," said an administration official briefing reporters, per Axios. "And today, he is turning to the vice president."

Biden has made it clear he wants Harris' role to be similar to the one he played when he served as former President Barack Obama's vice president. Back in 2009, Obama tapped Biden to handle the U.S. economy in the wake of the financial crisis after the pair assumed office.

Harris will reportedly work with Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador "to manage the flow of unaccompanied children and migrant families arriving at the border in numbers not seen since a surge in 2019," Axios writes. Read more at Axios. Tim O'Donnell

Opinion
Edit

Injustice for everyone?

2:26 p.m.
Author: Bonnie Kristian
Bonnie Kristian

The Department of Homeland Security might track travel patterns of suspected domestic extremists, Politico reported Tuesday. That could include "monitor[ing] flights they book on short notice and search[ing] their luggage for weapons," plus putting them on the No-Fly List and targeting them for extra questioning and searches of their digital devices at customs.

DHS will respect "privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties," the agency told Politico — but c'mon.

The use of "suspected" gives the game away. DHS's targets won't have been duly convicted of a crime. Nor is this a focused investigation for prosecution. It's a broad abrogation of constitutionally guaranteed rights of people DHS decides are probably bad.

Granted, many of the people who would be affected by this approach are honest-to-goodness domestic extremists. (If recent history is any guide, of course, the net would soon spread far wider.) But diminishing due process rights and civil liberties, even for bad people, is bad.

We forget this a lot as a country. We're particularly inclined to forget it when someone very unsympathetic receives correct and lawful treatment from our justice system. When former President Donald Trump's campaign chair Paul Manafort was convicted, the most common pushback I saw to the notion that his punishment shouldn't include prison time because his offenses were nonviolent was that it's not fair for his sentence to be reasonable when the sentences of other, less privileged nonviolent offenders are not. As I wrote then, it's not fair, but making things worse for the lucky few is the exact opposite of what we need.

The same forgetful impulse is visible again this week, after two mass shooters (in Colorado and Georgia) were taken into police custody alive. As many (e.g. this widely shared Instagram meme) have observed, perhaps they wouldn't be alive were their skin a darker shade. The trouble is when the unspoken second half of that is not, "so police should be this careful and competent with everyone," but rather seems to be, "so these bad people should be subjected to police misconduct, too."

No, they shouldn't. Our country won't be made more secure and just with more violence and injustice. We need more due process, more civil liberties, more rule of law, not less. Bonnie Kristian

It wasn't all bad
Edit

Indonesian man spends 24 years transforming fire-ravaged land into lush ecosystem

2:20 p.m.
Banyan tree.
Anas Alrasyid/iStock

A man in Indonesia has transformed barren, arid land into a lush ecosystem over the course of 24 years, defying naysayers.

The land in Central Java was destroyed by a fire meant to prepare it for cultivation. Sadiman, 69, said he knew if he didn't plant banyan and ficus trees to store water, the little resources left would dry up. So he planted more than 11,000 trees across 617 acres, and paid for it by selling and bartering goats and plants from his nursery. Eventually, springs formed and water was piped to homes and farms. Now, the area's once-annual harvest now takes place two to three times a year thanks to the additional water, he said.

"I hope the people here can have prosperous lives and live happily," Sadiman said. Read more at Reuters. Taylor Watson

Equal Pay Day
Edit

Megan Rapinoe tells lawmakers 'no level of status' will 'protect you from the clutches of inequality'

2:09 p.m.

Megan Rapinoe spoke out on Equal Pay Day about the "clutches of inequality" in a congressional hearing, calling it "unacceptable" that the fight to close the gender pay gap is still necessary.

The soccer star testified during a House Oversight Committee hearing for Equal Pay Day on Wednesday, telling lawmakers that "there's no level of status, and there's no accomplishment or power, that will protect you from the clutches of inequality," adding, "One cannot simply outperform inequality or be excellent enough to escape discrimination of any kind."

Rapinoe described her firsthand experience with this, telling Congress about how the United States women's national team is paid less than their male counterparts and blasting the U.S. Soccer Federation for having "continually lobbied against our efforts" to demand equal pay.

"And if it can happen to us, and it can happen to me, with the brightest lights shining on us on all times, it can — and it does — happen to every person who is marginalized by gender. ... We can change that today. We can change that right now. We just have to want to."

Rapinoe spoke further about her and her teammates' fight for equal pay, including their gender discrimination lawsuit, saying the team has been waging this fight both on behalf of themselves and on behalf of "so many women across the country" who don't have their platform.

"It's just unacceptable that we're still fighting for equal pay," she said. "There's no reason why we're underpaid for the exception of gender."

Later on Wednesday, Rapinoe and members of the women's national team are set to attend an event at the White House with President Biden. Rapinoe famously said in 2019 she wouldn't be "going to the f---ing White House" when former President Donald Trump was in office. Brendan Morrow

climate crisis
Edit

Georgia Republicans go to bat for electric vehicles

1:15 p.m.
Brian Kemp.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Public perception is that Democrats are typically more bullish on electric cars and green energy than their Republican counterparts, but "there's nothing partisan about the jobs of the future," Pat Wilson, the GOP commissioner of Georgia's Department of Economic Development, told HuffPost. That's why Republicans are fighting to keep alive plans for an electric vehicle battery plant in Georgia that is set to employ 2,600 workers, HuffPost reports.

The plant is in danger because the U.S. International Trade Commission ruled in favor of the South Korean battery maker LG Chem, which accused its rival SK Innovation of intellectual property theft. The ruling means SK Innovation will be banned from importing what it needs to run the Georgia factory and, subsequently, the company has hired consultants to draft a plan to shut down the plant, which HuffPost notes is "one of the largest economic development projects" in Georgia's history.

Several Georgia GOP officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp (R), want President Biden to take action. Earlier this month, Kemp sent Biden a letter asking him to "exercise the authority granted to you under law to disapprove the ITC ruling on grounds that it is contrary to public interest and will seriously jeopardize your administration's environmental and economic goals." Rep. Buddy Carter (R-Ga.) said he hopes Biden "has staff engaged in trying to broker a deal here."

Georgia's Democrats, meanwhile, have mostly been silent. None of the six Democrats in the U.S. House responded to HuffPost's requests for comment. Neither did Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) or anyone from the Georgia Democratic Party. Stacey Abrams reportedly declined an interview request. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) also declined an interview, although he did raise the issue at a Senate confirmation hearing earlier this month.

Biden has 19 days left to veto the ruling, and the White House says they are reviewing the decision. Read more at HuffPost. Tim O'Donnell

mr. zuckerberg goes to washington
Edit

Zuckerberg calls for Section 230 reforms — but they may help Facebook

12:34 p.m.
Mark Zuckerberg
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress and push for changes to a law affecting tech companies' legal liability — ones that, in practice, might help "shore up Facebook's power."

During a hearing on Thursday, the Facebook boss will propose that Congress reform Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which says platforms aren't legally liable for content posted on their sites, NBC News reports. Specifically, Zuckerberg will say that online platforms should be legally required "to have adequate systems in place to address unlawful content," according to his prepared testimony.

"Instead of being granted immunity," Zuckerberg will testify, "platforms should be required to demonstrate that they have systems in place for identifying unlawful content and removing it."

While Zuckerberg suggested that the definition of an "adequate system" could be "proportionate to platform size and set by a third-party," NBC News' Dylan Byers observed that his suggested change "could theoretically shore up Facebook's power, as well as that of other internet giants like Google, by requiring smaller social media companies and startups to develop robust content moderation systems that can be costly." Indeed, Axios wrote that smaller companies "will balk at any" changes to Section 230, whereas "the biggest companies" like Facebook "have the greatest ability to respond and adapt to legislation."

Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey will also testify during this congressional hearing, which will primarily deal with misinformation. During his prepared opening statement, Bloomberg reports that Pichai signaled opposition to Section 230 changes, arguing that reforming or repealing it "would have unintended consequences — harming both free expression and the ability of platforms to take responsible action to protect users." Brendan Morrow

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.