Nature's Nightmares
At least 4 dead in Nashville floods after 7 inches of rain douse area

3:11 a.m.

More than 7 inches of rain fell on Nashville over the weekend, causing rivers and creeks to flood and leaving at least four people dead, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Sunday. The downpour ended Sunday morning, but "over the next couple of days, we'll see some of our rivers continue to rise," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brittney Whitehead. "And we've got several flood warnings out for those areas that we expect to remain high, at least into Monday."

Cooper said the 7.01 inches of rain, including 5.76 inches on Saturday, make for Nashville's second-biggest two-day rainfall on record. Other parts of central Tennessee got anywhere from 4 to 8 inches of rain.

The four bodies discovered Sunday were Douglas Hammond, 65, likely swept away by high water after escaping his vehicle; Gary Cole, 70; found dead in a sedan submerged in a creek near a Walmart; and an unidentified 64-year-old man and 46-year-old woman found dead near a homeless camp. Metropolitan Nashville Police Chief John Drake said a police officer was rescued clinging to a tree after he got out of his vehicle when it was caught in floodwaters.

As of Sunday morning, at least 130 people had been rescued from cars, houses, and apartments. The Tennessee deluge was part of a swath of extreme weather that stretched from East Texas to North Carolina over the weekend. The weather events included tornadoes, strong winds, and large hail. Peter Weber

COVID-19 origin story
WHO-China draft report on COVID-19 origins says Wuhan lab leak 'extremely unlikely'

2:12 a.m.

The report from the World Health Organization and China on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will conclude that the most likely genesis of the new coronavirus was transmission to humans from bats through a second animal, The Associated Press reports, citing what appeared to be a near-final version obtained from an unidentified diplomat Monday. The least likely of the four hypotheses considered was an accidental leak of the virus from a lab in Wuhan, China, that studies coronaviruses in bats, the report found.

Direct transmission of the coronavirus to humans is likely, though "the evolutionary distance between these bat viruses and SARS-CoV-2 is estimated to be several decades, suggesting a missing link," the draft report says. Very similar viruses have been found in pangolins, the researchers noted, though cats and mink are also potential carriers. The third scenario, "cold-chain" transmission through food products, was deemed possible but unlikely.

The lab leak theory was judged "extremely unlikely." Dr. Robert Redfield, former director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told CNN last week that in his opinion, the lab leak theory is the most likely, adding that "science will eventually figure it out."

The findings in the final draft were expected, and Peter Ben Embarek, The Who expert who led this year's research mission to Wuhan, said Friday he expected the final report to be released to the public in the next few days. "The report's release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China," AP reports. Read more about the draft findings at The Associated Press. Peter Weber

Floating the boat
Giant ship blocking Suez Canal partially dislodged, starting to move

1:13 a.m.

The bow of the massive container ship blocking the Suez Canal was dislodged early Monday, and a dozen tugboats are now working to put it on course to port so the canal can start clearing the costly backlog of ships waiting to pass through. "It is good news," said Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority. "We are not finished yet, but it has moved."

The 1,300-foot MV Ever Given wedged itself diagonally across the Suez Canal on Tuesday, blocking all traffic through the busy shipping route. At least 320 vessels are waiting to pass through from the Red Sea to the Mediterranean or vice versa, costing billions of dollars a day. Engineers have been working to clear the ship, digging the protruding bow out from the bank and vacuuming up sand from the bottom of the canal. They had been hopeful that high spring tides accompanying Sunday's full moon would aid the effort.

Salvagers cleared the rudder late Friday, allowing the Ever Given's engines to start, The Wall Street Journal reports. Along with intensive dredging efforts, the engineers trying to free the ship were waiting on specialized tugboats that arrived Sunday. It isn't clear how long it will take to clear the channel, which carries more than 10 percent of global shipping trade, or the backlog of ships. There are also concerns about the traffic jam disgorging into the Mediterranean, snarling European ports.

Success in clearing the Ever Given bill be a relief not just for its Japanese owner, Taiwan-based operator, and the global shipping industry, but also for Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, the Journal reports. Sisi launched a $8.5 billion expansion of the Suez Canal in 2015, painting it as a way to boost government revenues after the tumult of the Arab Spring. "But the changes didn't boost state revenues, and the Ever Given threatened to further disrupt canal income," the Journal said, adding that the canal is still an important source of foreign currency. Peter Weber

Derek Chauvin murder trial
George Floyd's family, supporters hold rally and prayer vigil on eve of Derek Chauvin trial

12:23 a.m.
Al Shparton and Benjamin Crump with George Floyds brothers
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

With all 12 jurors and three alternates selected, the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin gets started with opening statements Monday. On Sunday, civil rights groups and the family of George Floyd, the Black man who died after being asphyxiated under Chavuin's knee, held rallies and vigils in Minneapolis. Chauvin, who is white, is charged with unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and manslaughter. His high-profile trial is expected to last about four weeks.

After a rally downtown Sunday afternoon, national civil rights leaders and a few dozen supporters joined Floyd's family held a prayer vigil at Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. "We're trying to get on the front end of all of this to prepare peoples' minds and hearts for what's about to happen," said Rev. Billy G. Russell, the church's pastor. "Everybody's on edge right now."

Floyd's brothers asked for justice, civil or divine. "My brother complied," Philonise Floyd said during the service, which also included prayers and song. "He said 'I can't breathe.' He said 'mama.' He said 'tell my kids I love them.' ... Nobody should have to go through that, nobody should have to endure that."

Rev. Al Sharpton, head of the National Action Network, said "the criminal justice system is on trial tomorrow," noting that police officers in several previous deaths of Black people faced no charges at all. "Chauvin is in the court room, but America is on trial." He added that Sunday's vigil was also to support the Floyd family. "I wanted them to know we're with them," Sharpton said. "We will be there with them until the end." Peter Weber

Sunday shows
Congresswoman-elect whose husband died of COVID-19 urges hesitant Americans 'to use my story' and get vaccinated

March 28, 2021

Julia Letlow, the Republican congresswoman-elect from Louisiana's 5th district, told CBS News' Margaret Brennan on Sunday that she is a "huge proponent" of the COVID-19 vaccines available to Americans, and she wants to "encourage anybody out there who's eligible to go ahead" and get their shot.

Many politicians on both sides of the aisle are urging their constituents to get vaccinated, of course, but Letlow's advocacy is particularly personal. Her future seat was initially won by her late husband, Luke Letlow, who died of COVID-19 complications last year at the age of 41. When Brennan pointed out polling shows there's still significant vaccine hesitancy among Republican voters younger than 65, Letlow said "that's why I want to be an advocate and a voice for everyone. Look at my family, use my story." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Graham slammed for touting 'straight NRA propaganda,' 'survivalist' AR-15 fantasy in interview

March 28, 2021

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday dismissed Democrats' chances of passing legislation that would ban assault weapons in the United States, telling Fox News' Chris Wallace "it won't get 50 votes, much less 60."

He then told Wallace he owns an AR-15, explaining that if a natural disaster occurred in South Carolina and the police couldn't protect his neighborhood, his house would be "the last one the gang will come to" because he could defend himself with the weapon.

That prompted some quick online criticism. Talking Points Memo's Josh Marshall called Graham's comments "survivalist [fan fiction]" that "tells you a lot [about] the trouble this country is in." Rolling Stone's Tim Dickinson said the remarks were "straight NRA propaganda," while Bloomberg's Francis Wilkinson blasted Graham for imagining going into survival mode during a disaster rather than providing his constituents with "leadership, guidance, or assistance." Tim O'Donnell

Sunday shows
Birx reveals she received a 'very uncomfortable' phone call from Trump after giving interview warning of severity of pandemic

March 28, 2021

Of all the doctors CNN's chief medical correspondent Sanjay Gupta interviewed for the network's upcoming documentary COVID War: The Pandemic Doctors Speak Out, which will air Sunday at 9 p.m. ET, Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator, was "perhaps the most" introspective, he said.

In one of the clips CNN shared ahead of the airing, Birx said she believes the majority of coronavirus deaths after the initial surge in the United States could have been prevented. In another excerpt, discussed by Gupta and Dana Bash on Sunday's edition of State of the Union, Birx is seen telling Gupta that she knew she was "being watched" during her time in the Trump administration, noting that everyone "was waiting for me to make a misstep." She revealed that an interview she did with Bash over the summer, in which she warned about the severity of the virus, even in seemingly isolated regions of the U.S., particularly angered former President Donald Trump and his team.

"I got called by the president," Birx said, adding that the conversation was "very uncomfortable, very direct, and very difficult to hear." Gupta then asked Birx if she was "threatened," to which she replied only by reiterating that "it was a very uncomfortable conversation." Tim O'Donnell

china trade war
U.S. won't lift Chinese import tariffs anytime soon, Biden's new trade rep says

March 28, 2021
Katherine Tai.
TASOS KATOPODIS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

In her first interview since her Senate confirmation, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai told The Wall Street Journal that the Biden administration is not ready to lift Trump-era tariffs on Chinese imports in the near future.

Tai, who breezed through her confirmation with a 98-0 vote, said she's aware of the desire to remove tariffs among groups like the National Foreign Trade Council and the Tariff Reform Coalition, who argue the measures have harmed the U.S. economy while failing to force China to reform its practices. She acknowledged the economic concerns are legitimate, but said she ultimately stands by the tariffs, which were imposed "to remedy an unbalanced and unfair trade situation." She also warned that "yanking off tariffs" right away could cause economic problems unless the change is "communicated in a way so that the actors in the economy can make adjustments."

She is reportedly at least open to some ideas espoused by tariff-wary free traders, however, the Journal notes. That includes the suggestion that lifting tariffs should be on the table in new negotiations with Beijing. "Every good negotiator retains his or her leverage to use it," she said. "Every good negotiator is going to keep all their options open." Read more at The Wall Street Journal. Tim O'Donnell

