John Oliver tries to explain whether you should worry about the enormous U.S. national debt

"Our main story tonight concerns the national debt, the world's most boring $28 trillion" but somehow still "a complete obsession in this country," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight. "The truth is, our national debt is undeniably big, and between the trillions in coronavirus stimulus bills and the infrastructure plans [President] Biden unveiled just this week, it's poised to get even bigger." His focus Sunday night was how the national debt works, "how valid concerns about it are, and how we should think about it moving forward."
Importantly, "going into debt can actually be a good investment for the country," Oliver said. "Essentially, as economists will tell you, the key question is: Are you spending money on the right things?" Republicans "seem outraged" that the debt his growing, but only when Democrats are president — as some readily admit, he demonstrated, "but even if you put all of that bad-faith hypocrisy aside, we are still left with the key question: How much debt is too much? And the interesting answer to that is, nobody really knows."
The persistent low interest rates amid record high borrowing last year, among other things, "has made many economists start changing the way that they think about debt, thinking that — very basically — so long as our economy grows at a rate greater than the interest that we're paying on our debt, we can come out ahead," Oliver said. "There is a good-faith debate to be had about how to handle our national debt over the long term. But right now, most economists actually agree that with interest rates at historic lows, the question shouldn't really be 'How much debt are we taking on?' as much as: What is the value of what we are getting for it in return?"
"Look, no one credible is saying that deficits don't matter or that we should borrow as if the sky is the limit," Oliver said. "What they are saying is the debate shouldn't be about whether debt is good or bad, it should be about whether the investments that we are making are worth it or not. And if you are still worried about debt because you've been told that you are burdening your children and children's children's future, well I actually have some good news for you" — and a PSA from children that, like the rest of Oliver's explainer, has some NSFW language. Peter Weber
This weekend's Saturday Night Liveopened with Pete Davidson portraying embattled Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on a fictional Britney Spears apology show. But Davidson isn't the SNL member who most resembles Gaetz, noted SNL head writer and "Weekend Update" anchor Colin Jost.
"Rep. Matt Gaetz, who looks like a caricature-artist drawing of me, is reportedly under investigation for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl, because Gaetz believes that only voters should have to show ID," Jost deadpanned. Gaetz is denying that report, plus others that he paid for sex with women he met online, in a "very normal statement" that says "Matt Gaetz has never paid for sex," and "never ever been on any such websites," and "looks forward to marring the love of his life."
Jost responded with his own statement, beginning "Colin Jost does not believe you" and ending with a caution about sending out those wedding invites. But, he said, "here's the craziest part of this story to me: A sitting congressman is being accused of child trafficking, and the QAnon people are suddenly, like, 'Eh, I need more evidence.' That was your whole thing! I mean, come on, think about it: Matt Gaetz's girlfriend, she was allegedly 17; the 17th letter is Q — it all adds up! What are you waiting for? The storm is finally here, and QAnon is like, 'You can't believe everything you read on the internet.'"
Heavy rains in eastern Indonesia have triggered landslides and caused flash flooding, leaving at least 55 people dead and displacing thousands.
In the East Nusa Tenggara province, a mudslide slammed into dozens of houses in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Monday, The Associated Press reports, killing at least 38 people and injuring five. On Lembata island, the rain caused cold lava to fall down the slopes of the Ili Lewotolok volcano, which last erupted in November. The cold lava hit multiple villages, leaving at least 11 people dead and 16 more buried under tons of rubble.
Indonesia's National Disaster Mitigation Agency on Monday said rescuers are having a hard time searching for survivors in areas that have been affected by mudslides and flooding because the roads are blocked by debris and the electricity keeps failing. Catherine Garcia
The Navajo Nation, which had the highest rate of COVID-19 infections anywhere in the U.S. last May, recently recorded zero cases and zero deaths in a 24-hour period, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez noted Sunday on CBS's Face the Nation. The Navajo Nation has also vaccinated more of its population than any U.S. state — more than half the 170,000 residents of the tribal lands spanning New Mexico, Arizona, and Utah are fully vaccinated, The New York Times reports, and the nation of 300,000 enrolled members is averaging 11 infections a day, down from 250 a day in late November.
Nez said the Navajo Nation was able to tamp down COVID-19 through a strict lockdown, a year-old mask mandate, and a communal culture that convinced people to wear masks and get vaccinated. "It wasn't about restricting people's freedoms when we told people to wear a mask or to stay home," he said on Face the Nation. "It was looking at the greater good."
Tribal leaders also held town halls where experts could answer questions and address concerns about the vaccines, and the nation's decision to coordinate closely with the chronically underfunded federal Indian Health Service for vaccines proved fortuitous, the Times reports. Tribes that partnered with the Indian Health Service for vaccines are faring much better than those who used state systems, a recent NPR analysis found.
Wisconsin has also gone from an immunization laggard in January to among the fastest and most efficient vaccination efforts in the country, The Washington Post reports. If the Navajo Nation turned its efforts around through unity, Wisconsin managed despite frequent sniping between the Republican-run state legislature and Gov. Tony Evers (D) and Andrea Palm, the acting state health secretary — acting, because the GOP Senate refused to confirm her since 2019.
Palm and her deputies focused Wisconsin's efforts on maximizing the number of public and private health care providers to deliver the vaccine, rather than using a few large vaccination centers. That was a labor-intensive process that slowed things down at first, the Post reports, but it set Wisconsin up a quick ramp-up without the urban-rural disparity seen in other states, and the reliance on smaller local providers should give the state a leg up as supply surpasses demand. You can read more about Wisconsin's turnaround, and how it might affect Palm's nomination to be President Biden's deputy Health and Human Services secretary, at The Washington Post. The Week Staff
Chadwick Boseman's performance in his final film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, earned him a posthumous best actor in a lead role statuette during Sunday night's 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards.
Boseman, who died of cancer last August, made history when he became the first actor to ever earn four SAG Award nominations in one year for movies, thanks to his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and Da 5 Bloods. In February, Boseman was posthumously awarded the best actor in a drama Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
While accepting the award, his widow, Simone Ledward Boseman, thanked the cast and crew of Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and quoted her husband, saying, "If you see the world unbalanced, be a crusader that pushes heavily on the seesaw of the mind."
This year's ceremony was held virtually, with the pre-recorded program lasting just one hour. The night's other winners include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom's Viola Davis, best female actor in a leading role; Judas and the Black Messiah's Daniel Kaluuya, best male actor in a supporting role; and Minari's Yuh-Jung Youn, best female actress in a supporting role.
The Crown won best ensemble for a drama series, Schitt's Creek was named best ensemble for a comedy series, and Netflix's The Trial of the Chicago 7 received the outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture award, becoming the first film from a streaming service to earn the honor. Catherine Garcia
During the lavish Golden Pharaoh Parade, 22 ancient Egyptian royal mummies made their way across Cairo on Saturday night, traveling from the Egyptian Museum to their new home at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization.
The 18 kings and four queens — including Seqenenre Tao, Ramses II, Seti I, and Ahmose-Nefertari — were carefully packed inside special vehicles and capsules filled with nitrogen to keep them protected. Musicians and performers dressed in ancient Egyptian clothing also participated in the parade, which was televised to audiences across the country. After much fanfare, the mummies arrived at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization, where cannons fired a 21-gun salute.
"By doing it like this, with great pomp and circumstance, the mummies are getting their due," Salima Ikram, an Egyptologist at the American University in Cairo, told Reuters. "These are the kings of Egypt, these are the pharaohs. And so, it is a way of showing respect."
The mummies were found in 1871 in Luxor and the Valley of the Kings, with the oldest being King Seqenenre, who ruled during the 17th Dynasty. Learn more about the history of the mummies at BBC News.Catherine Garcia
Rapper DMX suffered a heart attack late Friday night at his home in White Plains, New York, and is on life support, his longtime lawyer, Murray Richman, told CNN on Sunday.
Richman said DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, is on a ventilator, and it is unclear what may have triggered his heart attack. Richman did not wish to comment on his client's medical prognosis. In a statement, DMX's family asked fans to "please keep Earl/DMX and us in your thoughts, wishes, and prayers as well as respect our privacy as we face these challenges."
The 50-year-old rapper is a three-time Grammy nominee, and his first five albums all debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard charts. He's also an actor, appearing in several television shows and films, including Romeo Must Die and Never Die Alone.Catherine Garcia
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) declared a state of emergency after officials in Manatee County warned that if the damaged Piney Point wastewater reservoir experiences a full breach, hundreds of millions of gallons of polluted water could surge into residential neighborhoods.
Piney Point sits on the site of a former phosphate plant, and holds millions of gallons of water containing phosphorus and nitrogen; officials say the water is as acidic as a cup of black coffee. On Friday, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced a break had been found in one of the walls of the reservoir, and while trying to fix the problem on Saturday, workers determined there was danger of an imminent collapse.
To relieve pressure, two pipes are pumping thousands of gallons of water a minute from Piney Point into Tampa Bay, USA Today reports. Hundreds of people who live near the reservoir have been told to evacuate, and Manatee County Acting Administrator Scott Hopes on Sunday told reporters models show a full breach of the walls could cause "as high as a 20-foot wall of water."
DeSantis on Sunday said officials are "trying to prevent and respond to, if need be, a real catastrophic flood situation." The site is owned by HRK Holdings, and DeSantis said the focus right now "is ensuring the safety of the community," but his administration "is dedicated to full enforcement of any damages to our state's resources and holding ... HRK accountable for this event."
Lorie Minallo lives just outside the evacuation area, and told USA Today little information is shared with local residents about leaks at the reservoir. The last one happened in 2011, and she wants to know "why is it still going on? Why hasn't anybody stepped up and done anything? They are going to ruin everything out here in Tampa Bay, and all the property owners now. It's just ridiculous." Catherine Garcia