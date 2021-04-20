Bad Bunny's 2022 tour sold out. Does this mean concerts are back?

Bad Bunny is stepping out of the ring and onto the stage in 2022, and he's already breaking records.

Pre-sale tickets for the Grammy winner's 2022 tour, El Último Tour del Mundo, went live on April 15, and set the record for the fastest-selling tour on Ticketmaster since 2018's Beyoncé and Jay-Z On the Run II.

Eager fans bought more than 600,000 tickets in a week, and the scalping market is booming, with tickets selling for an average of $2,400 — that's 10 times their original price, Billboard reports. Fans joked it was more difficult to get Bad Bunny tickets than a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, citing long queues and a Ticketmaster crash.

After a year without concerts, live music is inching closer. A March stadium concert in Barcelona was safely attended by 5,000 people, and Ticketmaster has reportedly been working on a way to vet vaccination status and COVID test results for concertgoers.

But a full-scale return of concerts depends on vaccination levels and COVID-19 variants, experts told Rolling Stone. While outdoor concerts may work this summer, industry insiders aren't expecting a full-scale return until early 2022, which is when Bad Bunny's 35-city North American tour kicks off. Billboard reports the tour is projected to make between $63 million and $84 million, and the scalping market could make double that. Taylor Watson