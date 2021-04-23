CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta says vaccinated people can generally go maskless outdoors, with some caveats

There's been some heated discussion about whether it's safe, for you and others, to do outdoor activities without wearing a mask. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is putting together new guidance for vaccinated Americans, CNN's Jake Tapper told chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta on Thursday evening, but "what does the science say about what the rules should be for people, like us, who are vaccinated?"
Gupta said the research shows that fewer than 10 percent of all infections happen outdoors, and the odds of transmitting COVID-19 indoors is 18.7 precent higher than outdoors. "So keep those in the back of your mind. As a general rule," he said, citing Virginia Tech viral transmission expert Linsey Marr, "if you've been vaccinated and you are not vulnerable, high-risk, you really don't probably need a mask outdoors. But there is some common sense that comes into play here, as well: If you're in a very crowded outdoor setting where you're going to be stationary for a long period of time, and there's high viral transmission in your community — that's something you can check — then that's going to be more of a risk."
As an example of how to weigh the risk and benefits, Gupta and Tapper discussed whether to see Dave Matthews perform outdoors this summer.
"Whether a mask is needed outdoors depends on the circumstances, including local public health rules and whether you and the people you're with are vaccinated," Tara Parker-Pope writes in Thursday's New York Times. "Brief encounters with an unmasked person passing you on the sidewalk or a hiking trail are very low risk," but "if you stop to have an extended conversation with someone who isn't vaccinated, masks are recommended. Even outdoors, your risk of breathing someone else's air increases the longer and closer you stand to them."
Walking the dog, riding a bike, jogging, hiking, and picnicking with members of your household or vaccinated friends are all negligible-risk activities for vaccinated people. Marr follows a "two-out-of-three rule" for public spaces where she isn't sure who has been vaccinated, she told Parker-Pope. "If you're outdoors, you either need to be distanced or masked," she explained. "If you're not outdoors, you need to be distanced and masked." Peter Weber
Could Michigan soon have another Romney in charge?
While speaking to about 140 Republican National Committee members in Dallas on Wednesday, RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said she has contemplated resigning so she can run for governor of Michigan in 2022, taking on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D), Politico reports.
McDaniel, 48, is a Michigan native whose grandfather, George Romney, was a three-term governor of the state. During the private meeting, McDaniel "grew emotional" when discussing how her two children haven't been able to go back to in-person classes yet, Politico reports, and she accused Whitmer of botching her response to the coronavirus pandemic. It isn't clear how serious McDaniel is about leaving the RNC to run for governor, and several people told Politico that while she has been considering it, her Wednesday remarks were mostly made out of frustration.
A recent EPIC-MRA survey showed that Whitmer's popularity dropped from 56 percent in September to 52 percent in March. RNC chief of staff Richard Walters told Politico in a statement that Whitmer has a "dismal record of leadership" and while Michigan would be "vastly better off with a change in leadership," McDaniel has "no desire to do anything other than lead the Republican Party to victory in 2022 by taking back the House and Senate." Should she decide to enter the race, McDaniel has until next April to file. Catherine Garcia
Shock G, the frontman of hip hop group Digital Underground and a producer for Tupac Shakur, Prince, and Dr. Dre, died on Thursday. He was 57.
His father, Edward Racker, told TMZ the rapper, whose real name was Gregory Jacobs, was found dead in his Tampa hotel room. Racker said the cause of death is not immediately known, and an autopsy will be conducted.
Shock G also performed as his alter ego Humpty Hump, donning a fake nose and glasses. He formed Digital Underground in Oakland, California, in the late 1980s, joining forces with Jimi "Chopmaster J" Dright and Kenneth "Kenny-K" Waters. Their hits "Doowhutchyalike" and "The Humpty Dance" put Digital Underground on the map, and after Shakur appeared on their single 1991 "Same Song," Shock G helped the rapper launch his solo career.
Shock G produced and performed on several Shakur singles, including 1993's "I Get Around." On Thursday night, the Twitter account managed by Shakur's estate tweeted a 1995 quote from the rapper, who said when remembering the time he spent with Shock G, "I look back ... with the greatest fondness. Those were like some of the best times of my life." Catherine Garcia
As an alternate juror in the Derek Chauvin trial, Lisa Christensen listened to all of the testimony and saw all of the evidence, without having a say in the verdict. Now that the trial is over, she has become the first person chosen for the jury to speak publicly, and in an interview with CBS This Morning on Thursday, Christensen said she believes Chauvin's conviction was fair.
"I felt he was guilty," she said. "I didn't know it would have been guilty on all counts, but I would have said guilty." Last May, Chauvin was recorded arresting George Floyd, a 46-year-old unarmed Black man, after he was suspected of trying to pass a fake $20 bill. His knee was on Floyd's neck for more than nine minutes, and Christensen said she was moved by the testimony from prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin, a critical care physician and pulmonologist who is an expert in the physiology of breathing.
Tobin described how Chauvin's use of force slowly suffocated Floyd, who was pinned with his stomach on the ground and hands cuffed behind his back. That "really did it for me," Christensen said. "I understood it, down to where he said this was the moment that [Floyd] lost his life. That really got to me." As for the defense team, Christensen said they didn't have "a good impact," and attorney Eric Nelson "over-promised in the beginning and didn't live up to what he said he was going to do."
Christensen was dismissed on Monday when the jury went to deliberations. The next day, Chauvin was convicted of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter; he will be sentenced in eight weeks. Christensen told CBS This Morning she is still trying to grasp how the situation escalated the way it did. "I just don't understand how it got from a counterfeit $20 bill to a death," she said. "It kind of shocks me." Catherine Garcia
President Biden has chosen Rick Spinrad, a professor of oceanography at Oregon State University, as his pick to lead the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Spinrad has spent more than three decades as an ocean scientist, serving as NOAA's chief scientist during the Obama administration and in leadership positions at the U.S. Office of Naval Research and Oceanographer of the Navy.
The NOAA houses the National Weather Service and is responsible for most of the country's climate science research. The White House has requested from Congress $6.9 billion to fund NOAA, with much of it going to pay for climate science research, Axios reports.Catherine Garcia
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg sees climate change as "a defining challenge for our generation and a crisis multiplier," and wants the alliance to play a key role in understanding the best way to fight it while also adapting operations and reducing military emissions, he writes in Politico Europe.
Stoltenberg says climate change is "making the world a more dangerous place." Rising sea levels and extreme weather are "devastating communities, increasing competition for scarce resources, and fueling tensions and conflict," he added. "That's why it's so crucial that NATO sets the gold standard on climate change and security, and then takes action to address it. Climate change threatens global security, so NATO must be part of the response."
On Thursday, Stoltenberg attended the U.S. Leaders Summit on climate change at the invitation of President Biden and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. NATO allies agreed to an "ambitious agenda on climate and security" in February, Stoltenberg said, and he expects NATO leaders to approve an action plan at a summit later this year.
The plan would task NATO with using its "unique capacities and expertise to monitor and track climate change," Stoltenberg said, investing in more research and sharing data. NATO soldiers and equipment are facing extreme heat and cold, with critical infrastructure also exposed — the Pentagon has found that climate change threatens the naval base in Norfolk, Virginia, which also houses NATO commands.
There will be an assessment of the impact of climate change on NATO assets and installations, Stoltenberg said, and training and exercises will be adapted. NATO will also decrease its dependence on fossil fuels and prioritize sustainable technologies. "Climate change is a generational challenge that requires a global solution, and NATO is a powerful platform for Europe and North America to tackle shared security challenges together," Stoltenberg said. Catherine Garcia
Haines said the United States is taking this approach moving forward, adding that climate change "needs to be fully integrated with every aspect of our analysis in order to allow us not only to monitor the threat but also, critically, to ensure that policymakers understand the importance of climate change on seemingly unrelated policies."
On Thursday, the CIA said it is adding a new environmental category to its World Factbook, which will provide data on climate, pollution, infectious diseases, and food security for different countries. The intelligence community's most recent worldwide threat assessment said that the extreme weather caused by climate change will likely force people to leave areas as they become inhabitable, and this could lead to a possible surge in migration and instability. All of this would "exacerbate political instability and humanitarian crises," the report states. Catherine Garcia
Scientists have finally answered the question on all of our minds — or at least a question that was apparently on someone's mind.
After painstaking measurements, calculations, and maybe even a few taste tests, researchers have estimated the number of bubbles produced by a half-pint of "gently poured" lager to be somewhere between 200,000 and two million, ScienceDailyreports.
Not just a side effect of the fermentation process, beer bubbles are actually "important sensory elements of beer tasting" because they "transport flavor and scent compounds," writes the American Chemical Society. But why count them? The better question is why not, according to lead researcher Gerard Liger-Belair, who previously unearthed the number of bubbles in a glass of champagne (spoiler: it's about a million).
Using high-speed photography, intricate carbon dioxide measurements and expert calculations, Liger-Belair and his team were able to track bubble formation from the minute a lager was poured to the second it went flat, reports CNET. But because different beers and different glasses can greatly influence that all-important bubble count, researchers left a pretty wide range in their estimate.