Emerald Fennell becomes the 1st woman to win a screenwriting Oscar in 13 years

8:10 p.m.
Emerald Fennell
Based on her directorial debut, the Academy clearly foresees a promising filmmaking career from Emerald Fennell.

The writer and director of Promising Young Woman won the Oscar on Sunday for Best Original Screenplay, becoming the first woman to win a screenwriting Oscar since 2008, when Diablo Cody won for Juno. Diana Ossana also previously won Best Adapted Screenplay for co-writing Brokeback Mountain in 2006.

Fennell was considered the favorite to take this prize, although she had some tough competition from Aaron Sorkin, who was nominated for The Trial of the Chicago 7 and previously won a screenwriting Oscar for The Social Network. Fennell is also nominated for Best Director, making her one of only seven women to ever be up for this award in Oscars history. Since Chloé Zhao is also nominated, this is also the first year ever that more than one woman is in contention for Best Director. Brendan Morrow

Daniel Kaluuya scores his 1st Oscar for Judas and the Black Messiah

8:36 p.m.
Daniel Kaluuya
At the age of 32, Daniel Kaluuya is already an Oscar winner.

Kaluuya on Sunday won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah. He was seen as the frontrunner in the category after dominating throughout awards season, taking home trophies at previous shows including the Golden Globe Awards and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Kaluuya is now the seventh-youngest person to ever win the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, according to Gold Derby. The youngest ever winner in the category was Timothy Hutton, who was 20 when he won the supporting actor Oscar. George Chakiris, who was 27 when he won for West Side Story, and Cuba Gooding, Jr., who was 29 when he won for Jerry Maguire, are also among the youngest winners of the award.

Kaluuya was previously nominated for Best Actor for his performance in Get Out. With a long career ahead of him, while this might be the actor's first Oscar win, there's a good chance it won't be the last. Brendan Morrow

EU will allow vaccinated American tourists to visit this summer

7:51 p.m.
A tourist at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany.
This summer, American tourists who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to travel to the European Union, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told The New York Times on Sunday.

Nonessential travel to the EU has been banned during the coronavirus pandemic, with just a few exceptions. The United States has been quickly vaccinating people — 42.2 percent of the total population has received at least one dose of a Moderna, Pfizer, or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine — and as all three are European Medicines Agency-approved, "this will enable free movement and the travel to the European Union," von der Leyen said. "Because one thing is clear: All 27 member states will accept, unconditionally, all those who are vaccinated with vaccines that are approved by EMA."

Von der Leyen did not say when exactly American tourists will be able to arrive, only clarifying that restarting travel depends on"the epidemiological situation, but the situation is improving in the United States, as it is, hopefully, also improving in the European Union."

EU and U.S. officials have been spending the last several weeks discussing how to make vaccine certificates that are easily readable and will give American tourists the ability to travel without restrictions, the Times reports. Greece, which depends on tourists visiting in the summer, announced last week it will allow Americans to enter the country beginning on Monday, as long as they can show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Catherine Garcia

Nominees return to an actual red carpet at the 2021 Oscars

7:45 p.m.

And they're back.

At the 2021 Oscars on Sunday, celebrities returned to an actual, in-person red carpet after numerous major awards shows had nominees stay at home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Academy Awards are taking place largely from Union Station in Los Angeles, although parts of the show are also expected to occur at the nearby Dolby Theatre, and hubs have also been set up at some overseas locations for nominees who couldn't travel to California.

The ceremony, of course, has still been dramatically altered by the pandemic. COVID-19 protocols are being implemented, with those in attendance being required to test negative for COVID-19 at least three times before the show, and the audience is limited to 170 people, according to Variety. The red carpet itself also certainly wasn't a full return to normalcy.

“It's not a traditional red carpet,” Oscars producer Stacey Sher previously explained, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's a teeny tiny red carpet. ... Many of those [red-carpet] conversations will happen. They are just going to happen in a more intimate way among the nominees. It's a very small footprint for safety reasons, obviously."

Still, major Hollywood stars being out and about on a red carpet was a notable sight, especially after the Emmys and Golden Globe Awards consisted of speeches being delivered remotely while winners accepted trophies from the comfort of their own homes. Sorry, nominees: There can be no sweatpants this time. Brendan Morrow

Why daily COVID-19 infections may not be the best pandemic bellwether going forward

2:35 p.m.

Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested that it's time to process information about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States a little differently.

For example, he explained why 10,000 cases — a daily infection number he thinks the U.S. may plateau at over the summer — right now is not the same thing as 10,000 cases a year ago. "We need to think about the overall vulnerability of the population and not just the cases we're accruing on a daily basis," Gottlieb told CBS News' John Dickerson. "The vulnerability of the population has been reduced substantially because of vaccination. A lot of older Americans and people ... who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease have now been protected" when they weren't a year ago.

Gottlieb cautioned that there will still be outbreaks going forward, but they're likely to "represent much less disease, much less death." Instead of daily infection counts, then, Gottlieb believes that focusing more heavily on hospitalization numbers will soon provide the clearest sense of where the pandemic stands. Tim O'Donnell

What Republican lawmakers think of Biden's first 100 days in office

1:24 p.m.

With the somewhat arbitrary, but oft-discussed 100-day mark nearing for President Biden, several Republicans on Sunday weighed in on his Oval Office performance so far.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told Fox News' Chris Wallace that he thinks Biden has been a "very destabilizing president" who has been "a disaster on foreign policy" and has "thrown a wet blanket" on the pandemic-related economic recovery. "[Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)] said his first 100 days exceeded her expectations," Graham said, referring to the progressive lawmaker. "That's all you need to know."

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) also expressed his displeasure with Biden in an interview with Wallace, accusing him of sneakily reversing course on his campaign promises. "It's more like a bait and switch," he said. "The bait was he was going to govern as bipartisan, but the switch is, he's governed as a socialist." Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who is not a sitting lawmaker or government official but may be considering a 2024 presidential run, also said Biden has been governing as a "far-left president."

While his colleagues were complaining about Biden, Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) saw a silver lining for Republicans — he thinks Biden's policies will lead to a "big win" for the GOP in the 2022 midterm elections. Tim O'Donnell

Harris on immigration policy: Have to give migrants 'hope' that 'help is on the way' if they stay in home countries

12:41 p.m.

Vice President Kamala Harris on Sunday addressed how she's approaching immigration policy, an area President Biden has charged her with overseeing.

Immigration has been a major issue early in the Biden administration, thanks in large part to an influx of migrants from Central America at the U.S.-Mexico border, and so far polls suggest Americans aren't thrilled with how Biden has handled the situation. But Harris attempted to provide some clarity on the White House's efforts in an interview with CNN's Dana Bash that aired during the latest edition of State of the Union.

Harris explained that her perspective is that people make their way to the United States either because they're fleeing certain dangers or because they're unable to "satisfy the basic necessities of life," such as providing their family with enough food and shelter, in their home countries. "Most people don't want to leave home," she said.

Therefore, her primary focus is to "give people some sense of hope that if they stay help is on way." Harris noted she recently convened several other key leaders in the Biden administration to draw up a multifaceted plan that includes the Commerce Department overseeing a trade mission in the Northern Triangle, the Department of Agriculture increasing resources to aid farmers in the region, and USAID boosting its disaster response efforts in the wake of devastating hurricanes.

"This is the kind of work that has to happen," Harris said, adding that she is also preparing to travel to Central America to meet with government leaders in the near future, though it sounds as if the details of the proposed trip are still in the works. Tim O'Donnell

Biden's 100-day approval ratings solid but heavily partisan

11:02 a.m.

President Biden is drawing mostly favorable reviews as he nears his 100th day in office, new polls show. But the surveys still suggest there's a deep partisan divide across the United States.

A CBS News/YouGov poll found that 58 percent of Americans approve of Biden's job overall, while a Washington Post/ABC News poll pegs the figure at a similar, but slightly less rosy 52 percent. Both surveys registered low marks for Biden among Republicans who approved of Biden's job at a 16 percent and 13 percent clip, respectively. In terms of the CBS poll, that's a slight improvement from former President Donald Trump's approval among Democrats at his 100-day mark, but it's well below the opposing party numbers for former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush, highlighting the increased polarization in the country.

That said, Republicans are comparatively more satisfied with how Biden has handled the coronavirus pandemic. The Post's poll found that 33 percent of Republicans approve of his work on the issue, and 47 percent of GOP respondents gave a thumbs up to his vaccine distribution strategy, CBS reports.

The CBS News/YouGov poll was conducted between April 21-24 among 2,527 U.S. residents. The margin of error is 2.3 percentage points. The Washington Post/ABC News poll was conducted between April 18-21 among 1,007 American adults. The margin of error is 3.5 percentage points. Read more at CBS News and The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

