Christian Pulisic makes American soccer history by scoring in Champion's League semi-final

Christian Pulisic keeps giving fans of the United States' men's national soccer team reasons to be hopeful about the future.

The 22-year-old Chelsea midfielder made history on Tuesday, when he found the back of the net in the UEFA Champions' League semi-final to put his side up 1-0 on Real Madrid (who has since come back to tie). The stellar goal was the first an American has ever scored at this stage or later in the Champions' League, inspiring Men in Blazers' Roger Bennett to proudly declare that the U.S. is "becoming [a] normalized football nation" in the men's game.

Despite his youth, the goal also solidifies Pulisic as the all-time leading Champions' League scorer among American men. Watch the clip below. Tim O'Donnell