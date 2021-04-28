Cuomo effort to 'obscure' COVID-19 nursing home death toll was reportedly 'far greater than previously known'

Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports.
Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring."
Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months.
"A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent."
A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us."
There is finally an answer to the age-old question: Citizen Kane or Paddington 2?
Paddington 2 is the greatest movie of all time, judging by the Fresh ratings on Rotten Tomatoes — Paddington 2 has 100 percent on the review site, and Citizen Kane a measly 99 percent.
But Paddington writer and director Paul King isn't letting the title get to his head, he told The Hollywood Reporter. If today's technology had been around in 1941, King said Orson Welles might have been able to make a film "nearly as good" as Paddington 2. "But he had to make do. He had muster his meager talent into merely knocking out Citizen Kane," King said.
Citizen Kane was bumped out of the No. 1 Rotten Tomatoes spot due to an unearthed 1941 Chicago Tribunereview that decried the film's status as the greatest of all time: "Its sacrifice of simplicity to eccentricity robs it of distinction and general entertainment value."
King says the titular bear would react to the news by "crack[ing] open the marmalade and hav[ing] a second sandwich." Perhaps after that sandwich it's time to work on movie about the making of Paddington, à la Mank.
Federal investigators searched Rudy Giuliani's home and office in Manhattan on Wednesday, executing search warrants as part of an investigation into his business dealings in Ukraine, reports The New York Times.
The former New York City mayor and personal lawyer to former President Donald Trump is being investigated over possible illegal lobbying on behalf of Ukrainian officials and his efforts to dig up dirt on Trump's political rivals. "Executing a search warrant is an extraordinary move for prosecutors to take against a lawyer, let alone a lawyer for a former president," writes the Times. "While the warrants are not an explicit accusation of wrongdoing against Mr. Giuliani, it shows that the investigation has entered an aggressive new phase."
Experts agreed the search represented very serious stakes for Giuliani. Former U.S. attorney Harry Litman wrote that "this means that a magistrate judge has found probable cause to believe that [Giuliani's actions in Ukraine] were criminal." As the Times writes, "to obtain a search warrant, investigators need to persuade a judge they have sufficient reason to believe that a crime was committed and that the search would turn up evidence of the crime."
Federal prosecutor and legal analyst Shanlon Wu called the search an "extraordinary step," and wrote that "no amount of hot air and ranting is going to help Rudy Giuliani now."
Litman continued: "I don't know offhand the percentage of people whose [apartments] are searched by warrant who are then indicted ... but it's high, and given Giuliani's profile, it has to be higher [because] they would be more careful and get lots of approvals."
The search warrant was reportedly a long time coming, and politics may have slowed it down. The process was delayed for the presidential election so as not to sway voters, and Trump appointees at the DOJ reportedly managed to temporarily block the warrant while Trump was still in office.
Giuliani's lawyer called the search, in which investigators seized Giuliani's electronic devices, "legal thuggery." He asked "Why would you do this to anyone, let alone ... the personal lawyer to the 45th president of the United States," though on that front, there is precedent. Summer Meza
Allow Ewan McGregor to be the first person to suggest that some of the dialogue in the Star Wars prequels may not have been Academy Award-worthy.
The actor, who's set to reprise his role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Star Wars show on Disney+, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter reflected on his experience making the franchise's prequel trilogy, which faced a fairly icy reception from fans at the time. The actor admitted that working on the movies could be "tedious" thanks to director George Lucas' heavy use of CGI and bluescreens.
"After three or four months of that, it just gets really tedious — especially when the scenes are ... I don't want to be rude, but it's not Shakespeare," McGregor told the Reporter. "There's not something to dig into in the dialogue that can satisfy you when there's no environment there. It was quite hard to do."
That might sound a bit harsh, though given that Lucas himself has said that "dialogue's not what's important" in a film, perhaps he wouldn't mind. McGregor also acknowledged to the Reporter it was "quite difficult" for him when the Star Wars prequels came out and "were universally not very much liked." But in terms of reception, could the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+ be a different story? Based on the talent involved, fans have a good feeling about this. Brendan Morrow
Everybody's favorite AP Lit and Comp unit is getting turned into a musical.
The Great Gatsby is headed to the stage, with music and lyrics by Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine and a script by the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok, The New York Times reports. "This book has haunted me for a large part of my life," said Welch, who notably contributed the song "Over the Love" to Baz Luhrmann's 2013 adaptation of Gatsby starring Leonardo DiCaprio. "It contains some of my favorite lines in literature. Musicals were my first love, and I feel a deep connection to Fitzgerald's broken romanticism."
Will former President Donald Trump run for a non-consecutive second term in 2024? He hasn't yet said — but it seems a desire to be the star of every cable news show in America again may be a factor.
A report from CNN on Wednesday described Trump's "unconventional" post-presidency life while touching on the million-dollar question of whether he'll launch another bid for the White House in 2024. One source pointed to a reason to think he might: because he really misses the days when he was the lead story on the news every night.
"He hates being off the A block," a person close to Trump told CNN, referencing the lead segment on a cable news show. "He's really thinking of running again in 2024 just to get back to that."
Trump during a recent Fox News interview said he's "beyond seriously" considering running again in 2024, though he added that it's a "little too soon" to say whether he will. As other Republicans begin to make some early 2024 moves, though, CNN reports some Trump allies are "frustrated" with his noncommittal stance.
"It's important to have a field-clearing exercise sooner rather than later if he's going to run," a former senior administration official told CNN, "otherwise some of these other guys are going to start getting momentum."
It looks like Trump, though, might soon have more of an opportunity for cable news coverage, even if not during the A block. According to CNN, he's looking to resume his MAGA rallies "as early as May." Brendan Morrow
We've all been there: you boot up Netflix without a specific idea of what to watch, only to aimlessly scroll for so long that you just give up before finding anything. The streamer hears you, and might have a solution.
On Wednesday, Netflix rolled out a feature called "Play Something," which allows users to let the streamer decide what to put on for them. After hitting the "Play Something" button, a movie or an episode of a show will immediately start playing, though if you're not happy with the selection, you can simply hit "Play Something Else" to get another option pulled up.
Vulture delved into the creation of the feature, which Netflix previously tested with some users and internally referred to as "Instant Joy." Todd Yellin, Netflix's vice-president of product, explained that the company hopes to eliminate "decision-making angst." When Vulture pointed out that the experience is similar to surfing through channels on TV, Netflix executive Cameron Johnson said that's very much intentional.
Unlike with TV, though, Netflix uses its algorithm to determine what users might want to see, so the selections aren't random. In fact, Netflix displays on screen a short explanation for why a title was picked, such as because it's similar to another show the user has watched.
"It's trying to take what is one of the best things about linear TV, which is immediate entertainment, but make it even better, because it's personalized," Johnson told Vulture.
One other difference between this feature and channel surfing, Vulture notes, is that Netflix's "Play Something" will always start the movie or show from the beginning — meaning the time-honored tradition of randomly catching the last half-hour of The Shawshank Redemption on TNT may, sadly, soon be a thing of the past. Brendan Morrow
President Biden's State of the Union–like address to a joint session of Congress on Wednesday night will have a different look: Only about 200 members of Congress are invited, they will wear masks and sit spaced apart, and Biden will be the first president to speak in front of a female vice president and female House speaker. He will update the nation on the COVID-19 fight, tout his $1.9 trillion stimulus package and other highlights of his first 100 days in office, champion his $2.3 trillion infrastructure and jobs proposal, and introduce a $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, details of which were released by the White House early Wednesday.
The American Families Plan includes about $1 trillion in spending on education and social programs plus $800 million in tax credits for the lower- and middle class, paid for by raising income and capital gains taxes on America's wealthiest households and boosting IRS enforcement against tax evasion.
The plan proposes expanding new $250-$300 monthly child tax credits through 2025; spending $200 million to offer free preschool for all 3- and 4-year-olds, $225 billion on subsidized childcare and paying childcare workers at least $15 an hour, and another $225 billion to create a national paid family and medical leave plan; making two-year community college free for an estimated 5.5 million students and increasing Pell Grants and subsidies for historically Black and tribal colleges; and steering $200 billion to lowering ObamaCare premiums and $45 billion to child and school nutrition programs.
"Most of these new spending proposals are popular," Politico reports. "Taxing the rich to pay for them is also popular," but "making big changes to health care" is politically dicey and "fighting the drug lobby and the insurance industry isn't easy," which may explain Biden doesn't propose lowering the Medicare age to 60 or allowing the government to negotiate drug prices, two progressive priorities. Republicans are expected to oppose Biden's families plan. Peter Weber