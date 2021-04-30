European Union regulators accuse Apple of violating antitrust laws

Regulators in the European Union have accused Apple of violating antitrust laws with its App Store.
The European Commission alleged Friday that Apple has "distorted competition" and "abused its dominant position" in the music streaming market. Regulators pointed to the company mandating that developers use its in-app purchase system, under which Apple charges a fee on subscriptions, while restricting their ability to inform users about other purchasing methods, The New York Times reports.
"By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition," Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said. "This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options."
Apple's competitors have long taken issue with these App Store rules, with the creator of the popular game Fortnite filing a lawsuit over the company's alleged "unfair and anti-competitive actions." Spotify also complained to the European Commission over the App Store, prompting this probe.
Spotify had particularly called out Apple over the fee it charges developers on subscriptions, and the EU regulators found that in most cases, "streaming providers passed this fee on to end users by raising prices." Apple slammed Spotify in response to Friday's finding, per The New York Times, arguing "they want all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything for that." Apple added, "The commission's argument on Spotify's behalf is the opposite of fair competition.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will be able to mount a defense before the European Commission prior a decision being made, but "if found guilty, Apple could face a fine of up to 10 of its annual revenue and be forced to adjust its business practices." Brendan Morrow
The Food and Drug Administration promised Thursday to issue new regulations within a year to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and small flavored cigars, aiming to reduce smoking among Black and young Americans. The ban could take years to go into effect, following a comment period and possible legal challenges. There are "very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking," FDA Center for Tobacco Products director Mitch Zeller said at a briefing. The FDA banned most flavored cigarettes in 2009 but exempted menthols.
The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and the NAACP welcomed the proposed ban on menthols; 85 percent of Black smokers use menthols, versus less than 30 percent of white smokers. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah welcomed it, too.
"Honestly, I'm all for it," Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Partly because tobacco companies have an ugly history of targeting menthols to Black communities," but also because they smell terrible. "Whenever I hang around someone who smokes menthols, it smells like they were just fighting a fire at a Mentos factory," he said. "Pick a smell, man! But whether you're for this thing or against it, you gotta admit it's gonna send ripples through the Black community in America." Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. took the opposite view, though he wasn't about to let a crisis go to waste. Watch below. Peter Weber
More than 12 million people tuned in to watch President Biden's first address to Congress, and "as soon as the Academy heard, Biden was immediately asked to host next year's Oscars," Jimmy Fallon joked on Thursday's Tonight Show. "And get this, 85 percent of people who watched Biden's speech approved of it. That's amazing. The only other things Americans like that much are Dolly Parton and cheese fries."
A day after Biden's speech, "the nation is still basking in warm afterglow of basic competence — we're all high off that low bar," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show. But while 85 percent of Americans approved of Biden's speech, "Republicans enjoyed the speech a little less." He singled out Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who "went viral last night when, during the speech, he fell asleep. I can relate to Ted Cruz," he said. "Now that Joe's president, I find it much easier to sleep, too. Cruz was roundly mocked online, and Bernie Sanders drew a penis on his forehead."
"President Biden called on Congress last night to create a new agency to develop breakthrough treatments for diseases such as Alzheimer's and cancer — and who knows? Maybe even narcolepsy," Seth Meyer said at Late Night, showing Cruz nap.
Honestly, falling asleep during Biden's speech "was the most relatable thing that Ted Cruz has ever done," Trevor Noah said at The Daily Show. "Because that speech was boring. And when you consider that almost none of Biden's goals are actually gonna get past Congress, I mean we basically just listened to an old man talk for an hour about his dreams."
"An amazing thing happened after the speech: Every Black Republican senator got together to let the American people know the Republican Party isn't racist," Jimmy Kimmel said at Kimmel Live. That lone senator, Tim Scott (R-S.C.), "accused Democrats, in his rebuttal, of using race as a weapon — when the truth is, we're more concerned about people using weapons as a weapon," he said.
"Joe Biden today took a little stroll with the first lady on the way to Marine One, the helicopter, and he stopped and picked up a flower for her," Kimmel said. "I mean, that was like straight out of a Cialis commercial. ... The only thing Trump picked up and gave Melania required a shot of penicillin." Peter Weber
While in Ukraine, the Post notes, Giuliani met with a Ukrainian lawmaker, Andriy Derkach, later identified and sanctioned by the U.S. as "an active Russian agent" running an "influence campaign" against Biden. The FBI also warned the Trump White House that Giuliani's information should be considered tainted by Russian disinformation.
The FBI raided Giuliani's home and office on Wednesday as part of a criminal investigation into his work in Ukraine. The 2019 "defensive briefing" to Giuliani is distinct from that ongoing probe, the Post reports, "but it reflects a broader concern by U.S. intelligence and federal investigators that Giuliani — among other influential Americans and U.S. institutions — was being manipulated by the Russian government to promote its interests and that he appears to have brazenly disregarded such fears." Federal agents gave similar defensive briefings to Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and the pro-Trump One America News Network.
Giuliani's efforts in Ukraine did not result in Biden losing to Trump, obviously, but he did achieve "one thing he had been seeking in Ukraine," the firing of U.S. Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch, the Times reports. And that "was a Pyrrhic victory," becoming a major factor in Trump's first impeachment and a focus of the Justice Department's investigation into whether Giuliani violated a federal law against working as an unregistered foreign agent.
The warrant to search Giuliani's rooms and seize electronic devices specifically sought his communications with both Trump administration and Ukrainian officials regarding Yovanovitch's ouster, the Times reports. Giuliani wanted her fired because he viewed her as an impediment to his effort to search for dirt on the Bidens, and some Ukrainian officials wanted her recalled because she was pursuing an anti-corruption campaign in Ukraine. A "key question" for investigators, the Times says, is whether Giuliani went after Yovanovitch solely on Trump's behalf or also on behalf of Ukrainian officials who wanted her gone and were in a position to help Trump damage Biden. Giuliani denies all wrongdoing. Peter Weber
The Senate confirmed former Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) as NASA's 14th administrator Thursday night. "I am honored by the president's nomination and the Senate vote," Nelson said. "I will try to merit that trust. Onward and upward!" Before serving in the Senate from 2001 to 2018, Nelson was a congressman, Army Reserve captain, and astronaut.
Nelson, 78, flew into space on the space shuttle Columbia on Jan. 12, 1986, and 10 days after his mission returned, the space shuttle Challenger broke apart just over a minute after liftoff, killing all seven astronauts on board. Nelson's commander on the Challenger, Charles Bolden Jr., served as NASA administrator under former President Barack Obama, and Nelson succeeds former Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-Okla.), NASA administrator for most of the Trump administration. Peter Weber
A stampede broke out early Friday at a Jewish bonfire festival at the foot of Mount Meron in northern Israel, killing dozens of mostly ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and sending about 150 more to hospitals. An estimated 100,000 people had packed into the Galilee tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai, a 2nd century sage and mystic, for the annual Lag B'Omer festival. It isn't clear yet what sparked the stampede. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called it a "heavy disaster" and tweeted that he's "praying for the wellbeing of the casualties."
Reports varied on the number fatalities, from nearly 40 to at least 44, and witnesses told Israel's Channel 12 that children are among the dead. The incident ranks among the deadliest civilian casualty events in Israeli history, alongside a 2010 forest fire, The Associated Press reports. The Lag B'Omer celebration was the largest public gathering since Israel lifted COVID-19 restrictions, and the government had allowed it to go on despite warnings from public health officials. Eli Beer, director of the Hatzalah rescue service, said the site could safely handle only about a quarter of the crowd gathered Friday. Peter Weber
Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) are going on tour in May to "attack Democrats and Republicans they deem insufficiently loyal to former President Donald Trump," Politico reports. "The idea is to send a message from the two controversial Republicans: They're not canceled, they're not going to be quiet, and the infamy their critics attribute to them is translatable as fame and power in the conservative movement."
Meanwhile, the hits keep coming in the FBI's investigation into Gaetz's alleged violations of federal sex trafficking laws. The progenitor of the investigation, former Florida tax collector Joel Greenberg, confessed in writing that both he and Gaetz paid for sex with women and had sex with a 17-year-old girl, The Daily Beast reported Thursday night, citing multiple versions of a confession note and screenshots of encrypted text messages with Trump ally Roger Stone.
Greenberg, arrested in August and subsequently charged with 33 counts of criminal violations, contacted Stone in December to see if he could obtain a pardon from Trump, The Daily Beast reports. Stone finally informed Greenberg that the effort had failed, in part because Gaetz "told me not to help you which I tried to do anyway."
"On more than one occasion," the 17-year-old girl at the center of the case "was involved in sexual activities with several of the other girls, the congressman from Florida's 1st Congressional District, and myself," Greenberg reportedly acknowledged in a letter Stone requested as part of the pardon effort. "From time to time, gas money or gifts, rent, or partial tuition payments were made to several of these girls, including the individual who was not yet 18," on behalf of Gaetz.
Greenberg wrote that he and Gaetz believed the girl was 19 when they first had sex with her, and when they found out she was underage, "there was no further contact with this individual until after her 18th birthday."
Greenberg texted Stone on Dec. 21 that the feds were pressuring him to flip on Gaetz, he had fired his lawyers for backing the idea, and those lawyers know Gaetz "paid me to pay the girls and that he and I both had sex with the girl who was underage," The Daily Beast reports. Gaetz asserted through a PR firm that he "has never paid for sex nor has he had sex with a 17 year old as an adult." Read more at The Daily Beast. Peter Weber
Three of the five suspects were allegedly involved in the robbery and shooting and were charged with attempted murder, while two of them were accused of being accessories after the crime, police said. One of the two alleged accessories was Jennifer McBride, who police said reported that she found the dogs, brought them to the LAPD, and responded to an email address that was offering a $500,000 reward. Authorities, TMZ writes, were "suspicious of her from the jump" and told Gaga not to pay the reward.
Police said the four other suspects were allegedly "all documented gang members," and McBride had a relationship with the father of one of them. Detectives don't believe the suspects were targeting Gaga's dog walker because she was the owner, the LAPD also said, but "evidence suggests the suspects knew the great value of the breed of dogs and was the motivation for the robbery." Brendan Morrow