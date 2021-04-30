Voting Rights
Edit

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis denies systemic racism exists. Critics say his state's new voting law is a clear example.

1:20 p.m.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) says the idea that the U.S. has systemic policies that perpetuate racism is absolute "horse manure."

While speaking to Fox News' Laura Ingraham at a governors' town hall event on Thursday night, DeSantis was asked about systemic racism, which Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) discussed in his rebuttal to President Biden's speech to Congress. Scott declared "America is not a racist country," an increasingly hot topic as politicians disagree "over the pervasiveness of non-obvious racism within systems," writes The Washington Post.

DeSantis' position in the debate is obviously clear, as he called the notion of systemic racism "a bunch of horse manure." But the timing of his comments was conspicuous, as earlier that same day, Florida's Republican-led legislature passed new rules on voting that Black lawmakers said would make it harder for millions of voters, especially people of color, to cast ballots. DeSantis said "of course" he'll sign the bill into law.

"Give me a break," DeSantis told Ingraham, arguing that because "we've had people that have been able to succeed" the system must be fine. However, the latest voting law, which restricts voting by mail and ballot drop boxes, has been criticized as an example of systemic racism in that it deepens longstanding discrepancies between voting access for white voters and nonwhite voters — Florida state Rep. Omari Hardy (D) called the bill "the revival of Jim Crow in this state, whether the sponsors admit it or not."

charged
Edit

19 Kids and Counting's Josh Duggar hit with child pornography charges

1:57 p.m.
Josh Duggar
Washington County Sheriff’s Office via Getty Images

Former reality TV star Josh Duggar has pleaded not guilty to charges of receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar, who starred on the TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, was arrested on Thursday in Arkansas, and prosecutors said Friday he allegedly "used the internet to download child sexual abuse material" and possessed material that "depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12." He faces up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines for each count, the United States Attorney's Office for the Western District of Arkansas said.

Making his first appearance in court on Friday through Zoom, Duggar pleaded not guilty to the charges, according to BuzzFeed News.

19 Kids and Counting, the reality show revolving around Duggar's family, was canceled by TLC in 2015 after it came to light that Duggar allegedly molested young girls including his sisters when he was a teenager. "I acted inexcusably for which I am extremely sorry and deeply regret," Duggar said at the time. His attorneys said Friday "we intend to defend this case aggressively and thoroughly." Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, Josh's parents, in a statement to Us Weekly said the "accusations brought against Joshua today are very serious" and that "it is our prayer that the truth, no matter what it is, will come to light."

According to TMZ, Duggar's trial is scheduled for July. Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
Edit

Matt Gaetz associate reportedly 'guilted' underage girl after they paid her for sex

12:54 p.m.
Rep. Matt Gaetz.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images.

You'd think the ethics of paying an underage girl for sex are cut-and-dry, but as Joel Greenberg tells it, he and Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) are actually victims in the alleged situation.

The Daily Beast dropped a bombshell report in the case against Gaetz on Thursday, revealing a letter reportedly written to Trump ally Roger Stone in which Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector, apparently confesses that he and Gaetz had sex with an underage girl.

But according to Greenberg, the situation is largely the fault of the then 17-year-old — not of the two adult men allegedly paying her for sex. Greenberg reportedly wrote in the letter that they both thought the girl was 19, and upon finding out she was underage, Greenberg "confronted" the girl to stress "how serious of a situation this was, how many people she put in danger." The girl then "apologized and recognized that by lying about her age, she endangered many people."

As The Guardian's Moira Donegan pointed out, Greenberg reportedly "coerced a teenager into sleeping with them" and then "guilted" her over the situation.

Greenberg also emphasized that he and Gaetz "immediately" ended contact with the girl after finding out her real age — but that apparently didn't stop him from reportedly hitting her up again once she turned 18. Marianne Dodson

Solving COVID
Edit

100 million Americans are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, White House says

12:34 p.m.

The United States has reached a significant milestone in the pandemic, according to the White House.

White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients said during a briefing on Friday that 100 million Americans have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, "nearly double" the 55 million Americans who had been fully vaccinated as of the end of March. He later clarified this is the number of Americans who have received both doses of a two-dose vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine. A person is fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving this dose, according to the CDC.

"That's 100 million Americans with a sense of relief and peace of mind, knowing that after a long and hard year, they're protected from the virus," Zients said.

This comes after the CDC updated its guidelines earlier this week to say that those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 generally no longer need to wear masks outside except when in crowded settings. The 100 million milestone, Zients said, "represents significant progress and cause for hope." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

Household income soared a record 21 percent in March

11:14 a.m.
A woman not wearing a face mask speaks on the phone as she walks past the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on April 27, 2021
NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

Household income in the United States soared in March, the Commerce Department said on Friday, setting a new record.

Personal income increased by 21.1 percent last month, according to a Bureau of Economic Analysis report, which was the largest monthly increase since these records have been kept going back to 1959, The Wall Street Journal reports. Disposable personal income also rose by 23.6 percent.

President Biden in March signed Congress' $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill, which included direct payments to Americans, and the Bureau of Economic Analysis noted the "increase in personal income in March largely reflected an increase in government social benefits." In February, incomes had fallen by seven percent, according to The Associated Press.

The report also showed that Americans' personal saving rate grew 27.6 percent in March, which the Journal notes was the second highest rate on record. The U.S. economy also grew 1.6 percent in the first three months of the year, while consuming spending in March rose 4.2 percent.

"The strong consumer showing at the end of the first quarter sets the tone for a summer boom,” Oxford Economics chief economist Gregory Daco said, per The Associated Press. "As health conditions improve and the economy reopens, generous fiscal stimulus, rebounding employment and rising optimism will help unleash pent-up demand." Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
Edit

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain points to Europe to argue American recovery wasn't 'inevitable'

10:13 a.m.
Ron Klain
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Europe's economy shrank during the first quarter of 2021 while the United States' grew, and the White House is pointing to the former as evidence the latter was not "inevitable."

During the first three months of 2021, Europe's economy shrank 0.6 percent, taking it back into a recession and underlining "how the region is lagging other major economies in rebounding from the coronavirus pandemic," The Associated Press reported Friday. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Economic Analysis said Thursday the U.S. economy grew 1.6 percent in the first three months of 2021, per The Washington Post.

While linking to news that Europe's economy shrank in the first quarter, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain tweeted Friday, "There was nothing 'inevitable' or 'easy' about the turnaround we've seen in America these 100 days."

MSNBC's Chris Hayes agreed with Klain's assessment, arguing that while the United States "has had one of the worst public health responses to COVID," it has had "among the best fiscal responses in the world," something Hayes said "goes back to last year" before President Biden took office.

The New York Times wrote that Europe's economy shrinking in the first quarter reflected its "far less aggressive stimulus spending and a botched effort to secure vaccines," while also noting that Europe "began the crisis with far more comprehensive social safety net programs" and "limited a surge in unemployment." But CNN writes that Europe's economy is "beginning to show signs of life," with experts anticipating that, as restrictions are relaxed and vaccines continue to roll out, there will be a "strong rebound." Brendan Morrow

think different
Edit

European Union regulators accuse Apple of violating antitrust laws

8:34 a.m.
Apple
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Regulators in the European Union have accused Apple of violating antitrust laws with its App Store.

The European Commission alleged Friday that Apple has "distorted competition" and "abused its dominant position" in the music streaming market. Regulators pointed to the company mandating that developers use its in-app purchase system, under which Apple charges a fee on subscriptions, while restricting their ability to inform users about other purchasing methods, The New York Times reports.

"By setting strict rules on the App store that disadvantage competing music streaming services, Apple deprives users of cheaper music streaming choices and distorts competition," Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said. "This is done by charging high commission fees on each transaction in the App store for rivals and by forbidding them from informing their customers of alternative subscription options."

Apple's competitors have long taken issue with these App Store rules, with the creator of the popular game Fortnite filing a lawsuit over the company's alleged "unfair and anti-competitive actions." Spotify also complained to the European Commission over the App Store, prompting this probe.

Spotify had particularly called out Apple over the fee it charges developers on subscriptions, and the EU regulators found that in most cases, "streaming providers passed this fee on to end users by raising prices." Apple slammed Spotify in response to Friday's finding, per The New York Times, arguing "they want all the benefits of the App Store but don't think they should have to pay anything for that." Apple added, "The commission's argument on Spotify's behalf is the opposite of fair competition.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Apple will be able to mount a defense before the European Commission prior a decision being made, but "if found guilty, Apple could face a fine of up to 10 of its annual revenue and be forced to adjust its business practices." Brendan Morrow

smoke and mirrors
Edit

FDA promises a ban on menthol cigarettes, flavored small cigars. The Daily Show has mixed feelings.

7:19 a.m.

The Food and Drug Administration promised Thursday to issue new regulations within a year to ban the sale of menthol cigarettes and small flavored cigars, aiming to reduce smoking among Black and young Americans. The ban could take years to go into effect, following a comment period and possible legal challenges. There are "very important considerations, starting with legal considerations, about getting this right as we move forward in the rulemaking," FDA Center for Tobacco Products director Mitch Zeller said at a briefing. The FDA banned most flavored cigarettes in 2009 but exempted menthols.

The American Heart Association, American Lung Association, and the NAACP welcomed the proposed ban on menthols; 85 percent of Black smokers use menthols, versus less than 30 percent of white smokers. The Daily Show's Trevor Noah welcomed it, too.

"Honestly, I'm all for it," Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "Partly because tobacco companies have an ugly history of targeting menthols to Black communities," but also because they smell terrible. "Whenever I hang around someone who smokes menthols, it smells like they were just fighting a fire at a Mentos factory," he said. "Pick a smell, man! But whether you're for this thing or against it, you gotta admit it's gonna send ripples through the Black community in America." Correspondent Roy Wood Jr. took the opposite view, though he wasn't about to let a crisis go to waste. Watch below. Peter Weber

See More Speed Reads
The Week Logo
® 2021 The Week Publications Inc., All rights reserved.