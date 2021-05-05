cannot confirm or deny
Facebook declined to answer some of its own oversight board's questions in Trump case

11:25 a.m.

In announcing its decision to uphold former President Donald Trump's suspension, Facebook's Oversight Board also revealed it was unable to get full answers from the company on multiple questions in the case.

The Oversight Board, a body established by Facebook to which content moderation decisions can be referred, on Wednesday announced it upheld Trump's suspension from the platform, while also calling on Facebook to review the suspension. In the decision, though, the board also said that as part of the case, it "asked Facebook 46 questions, and Facebook declined to answer seven entirely, and two partially."

These questions Facebook declined to answer, according to the Oversight Board, included "questions about how Facebook's news feed and other features impacted the visibility of Mr. Trump's content." The board also said it asked questions regarding "the suspension of other political figures" and whether Facebook had been "contacted by political officeholders or their staff about" Trump's suspension, among other inquiries.

According to the board, Facebook said the information it was asking for either wasn't "reasonably required" to make the decision about Trump's account, wasn't "technically feasible to provide," was covered by attorney client privilege, or couldn't be provided due to "legal, privacy, safety, or data protection concerns."

Reporter Craig Silverman flagged this as the most "Facebooky" detail from the announcement, writing, that Facebook "creates and funds the board, supposedly gives it power, and refuses to answer its questions. Classic." Brendan Morrow

trump vs facebook
House Republican Lauren Boebert says Facebook 'will pay the price' after Trump ban upheld

11:10 a.m.

Former President Donald Trump is still barred from Facebook for now, after the company's Oversight Board upheld a ban the platform implemented earlier this year. The ruling left room for Trump to return to the site in the coming months, but his allies and supporters are still livid and appear determined to bring down the social media giant once and for all.

Turning Point USA's Charlie Kirk, for example, called on the Supreme Court to overturn the Oversight Board's decision. "This is a big tech, corporate oligarchy without standing and it's gone too far," he tweeted. "Enough is enough."

Trump's former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said it's a "sad day for America," but even sadder for Facebook, which he predicts will now be the subject of increased efforts from lawmakers aimed at breaking up the company. The "wild, wild west kind of regulatory environment" is "going to change," Meadows said on Fox News, adding that "the discussion will happen within hours" on Capitol Hill.

Sure enough, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) has already promised to take action. "Facebook will pay the price," she ominously warned in a now-deleted tweet that falsely claimed the company had "permanently banned" Trump. "Mark my words." Tim O'Donnell

intra-GOP war
Liz Cheney's likely replacement has much lower ratings from conservative groups

10:23 a.m.

Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) looks primed to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) as the GOP conference chair despite having much lower ratings from conservative groups than her colleague.

The American Conservative Union, for instance, has given Cheney a lifetime grade of 78 percent, while Stefanik's sits at just 44 percent. The figures from the conservative Heritage Action group are similar at 80 and 48 percent, respectively. But Stefanik has something Cheney doesn't have: the support of former President Donald Trump.

Punchbowl News and other outlets are reporting that Trump will back Stefanik's push to take over the No. 3 House Republican role, suggesting that her willingness to embrace and defend Trump in the past — despite here more moderate voting record — has paid off.

Some political analysts argue that Stefanik's rise proves the movement to oust Cheney isn't really about party unity, as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) claims, and is instead about appeasing Trump, whom Cheney has not backed down from denouncing over the past few months. Trump himself boosted that theory in a statement Wednesday that criticized not only Cheney, but also former Vice President Mike Pence and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Tim O'Donnell

the court has ruled
Trump's Facebook suspension upheld by oversight board

9:37 a.m.
Former President Donald Trump
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump isn't returning to Facebook just yet.

Facebook's Oversight Board announced Wednesday it has decided to uphold the platform's suspension of Trump.

At the same time, the board also ruled that it "was not appropriate" for Facebook to indefinitely suspend Trump because it's "not permissible for Facebook to keep a user off the platform for an undefined period, with no criteria for when or whether the account will be restored." The board calls for Facebook to "reexamine the arbitrary penalty it imposed" on Trump and decide on an "appropriate penalty" within six months.

Trump was indefinitely suspended from Facebook in January due to his actions surrounding the Capitol riot, with CEO Mark Zuckerberg citing his "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government" and saying that "the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great."

Later in January, Facebook referred this decision to its Oversight Board, a body that acts as a sort of Supreme Court for moderation decisions. But the board on Wednesday called out Facebook for trying to "avoid its responsibilities" by referring the suspension to them.

"The board declines Facebook's request and insists that Facebook apply and justify a defined penalty," the board said.

Trump was also banned from Twitter in the wake of the Capitol riot. But while Facebook implemented an indefinite suspension, Twitter said from the beginning that Trump's ban was permanent. The decision to uphold the Facebook suspension will likely come as a blow for Trump, as Axios reported the former president and his allies have seen potentially getting back on the platform as "the propellant for an increasingly likely second presidential campaign in 2024." Brendan Morrow

he's running?
The DNC is reportedly preparing for a potential 2024 presidential run from MyPillow's Mike Lindell

8:34 a.m.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

It looks like the Democratic National Committee is getting ready for a possible pillow fight in 2024.

The DNC has "has quietly assembled a core team" that's looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, and not long after President Biden's inauguration, it "started gathering 'oppo' on over 20 Republican politicians and has identified 49 GOPers who could run," Politico reports.

Evidently, they have their eye on a "wide range of people," not just the possible candidates you'd expect like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), but also "unconventional candidates" — like MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

"DNC officials believe social media has made the barrier to entry lower for presidential candidates and that there will be a crowded field again if Trump doesn't run," Politico writes. Fox News host Tucker Carlson is also reportedly one of these "unconventional" candidates the DNC has identified.

Lindell has been repeatedly pushing false allegations of voter fraud in the wake of the 2020 presidential election, and he's even claimed that former President Donald Trump "will be back in office in August." The pillow magnate "has told associates" that Trump "is encouraging him to run for governor of Minnesota" in 2022, Politico reported last year.

Still, a 2024 presidential run by Lindell might appear unlikely, especially given the possibility that Trump himself seeks another term. But even if there's a small chance, it seems the DNC doesn't want to be asleep at the wheel. Brendan Morrow

the coronavirus crisis
The U.S. has crushed the COVID-19 pandemic back to October levels

7:25 a.m.
COVID-19 numbers are down in U.S.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images

Globally, the COVID-19 pandemic is as bad as it has ever been, with a seven-day average of more than 800,000 new cases and 13,000 deaths a day reported. But in the U.S., the "number of reported infections dropped to its lowest point in seven months" on Tuesday, The Washington Post reports. For the first time in 208 days, the daily average of new infections in the U.S. dropped below 50,000. And the last time the average death toll was as low as now, about 725 deaths a day, was in October.

Public health experts attribute America's declining numbers to the relatively high vaccination rate, but warn that if new variants take root before enough people are vaccinated, the numbers will start rising again. About 56 percent of U.S. adults have gotten at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot, and more than 106 million Americans are fully vaccinated. President Biden on Tuesday set a new goal of 70 percent of U.S. adults being at least partly vaccinated by July 4. "I'd like to get it 100 percent, but I think realistically we can get to that place between now and July Fourth," he said.

"The U.S. is currently administering first doses at a rate of about 965,000 per day — half the rate of three weeks ago, but almost twice as fast as needed to meet Biden’s target," The Associated Press reports. The Biden administration also announced Tuesday it is changing how it allocates vaccines among states, allowing states with higher demand to order vaccines left unused by states where vaccine demand is low. Peter Weber

GOP in disarray
House GOP leaders have reportedly landed on a replacement for Liz Cheney

6:02 a.m.
Steve Scalise, Liz Cheney, Kevin McCarthy
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.p) and Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-La.), the top two House Republicans, are backing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to replace Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in the No. 3 leadership spot, GOP Conference chair, Punchbowl News reported early Wednesday. McCarthy backed Cheney in an earlier purge attempt but is now publicly signaling he wants her out of leadership.

Stefanik, who gained national prominence defending former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment hearing, has also gotten public backing from Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a McCarthy ally, and as "momentum began to build for Stefanik on Tuesday," a top male contender dropped out, Politico reports. Stefanik, 36, "has been calling her colleagues to talk about her interest in the job and garner support, though her supporters believe she's wary of looking eager to knife Cheney."

"Aside from Cheney, McCarthy's leadership team is almost entirely comprised of white men," and "dumping Cheney has created a potentially embarrassing situation for Republican leaders" trying to project a big-tent image for 2022, The Hill reports. Some of the men gunning for the promotion aren't thrilled about the identity politics. "Many in the conference are offended being told that we are ineligible because we are men," one House Republican told The Hill.

Other Republicans and conservative allies argue that ousting Cheney for pushing back against Trump's lie that he won the election is bad politics and bad form. "Every person of conscience draws a line beyond which they will not go: Liz Cheney refuses to lie," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) tweeted.

Romney's nod probably won't help Cheney among House Republicans, but The Wall Street Journal editorial page also criticized the move. "Trump lost even as Republicans gained 12 seats in the House," and "Republicans should find a way to speak this truth to voters in 2022," the Journal said in a Tuesday night editorial. "Purging Liz Cheney for honesty would diminish the party."

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), meanwhile, mocked her GOP counterparts for trying to swap Cheney with a "non-threatening female." Cheney's job is at risk, Pelosi said, "for a litany of very Republican reasons: she won't lie, she isn't humble enough, she's like a girlfriend rooting for the wrong team, and more." That last jab, about the girlfriend, is based on a real quote. Peter Weber

Israel votes
Israel's Netanyahu misses deadline to form government, handing opponents a shot to oust him

4:31 a.m.
Yair Lapid and Benjamin Netanyahu
Gil Cohen-Magen, Debbie Hill/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin gave Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu first shot at forming a coalition government after another inconclusive national election in March. Netanyahu's 28-day window closed at midnight Tuesday, and Rivlin will meet Wednesday with the two opposition leaders with the best odds to replace Netanyahu as prime minister, Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, a former Netanyahu ally.

Lapid, whose centrist party won 17 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, or parliament, is considered the most likely to lead an anti-Netanyahu governing coalition, though he would need the support of Bennett, whose religious, nationalist Yamina party won seven seats. There have been inconclusive talks to form a government where the two men rotate as prime minister. Bennett "would serve first in an effort to placate right-wing Likud voters and draw additional right-wingers to join their government," The Wall Street Journal reports.

If Lapid gets the nod from Rivlin, he would have 28 days to put together a coalition of disparate parties whose only unified goal is ending Netanyahu's 12 straight years in power. If Lapid fails, Israel will head to its fifth election since 2019. That's Netanyahu's best hope as he stands trial on a host of corruption-related charges, analysts say. "His dream right now is to keep going," Tel Aviv University political scientist Emmanuel Navon tells the Journal. "Not only a fifth election, but maybe a sixth, or seventh or eighth."

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving leader, cast far and wide in trying to form a government, including offering Bennett first rotation as prime minister in a power-sharing deal. But Bennett rebuffed his offer Monday and the right-wing parties in his fold refused to form a government with an Arab party Netanyahu needed to push him over 60 seats. He has also burned a lot of bridges. "A critical mass has been reached," political analyst Ben Caspit wrote in the Maariv newspaper. "Nobody believes a single word he says; there isn't a single sap in the entire political establishment who will agree to any arrangement with him. He is going to need a miracle to create a new rabbit." Peter Weber

