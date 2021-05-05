Succession season 3 casts Adrien Brody in a recurring role

The cast of Succession's next season just keeps getting better.

Adrien Brody has joined the HBO show's third season, The Hollywood Reporter revealed on Wednesday. The Oscar-winning actor will reportedly have a recurring guest role as Josh Aaronson, a billionaire activist investor "who becomes pivotal in the battle for the ownership of Waystar," the Reporter says.

Brody's casting comes just days after it was reported that Alexander Skarsgård is also joining the new season of Succession. Skarsgård, according to Variety, will be playing a "successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO."

The third season of Succession, which follows the Murdoch-esque Roy family and has been off the air since 2019 thanks to COVID-19 delays, is set to involve "a bitter corporate battle" that "threatens to turn into a family civil war," HBO says. The show in 2020 picked up a whopping 18 nominations at the Emmys, scoring the top prize of Outstanding Drama Series — and based on the casting unveiled in the last two days alone, don't be surprised if it has an even stronger showing next time. Brendan Morrow