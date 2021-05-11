Demi Lovato will try to prove aliens are real in a new show

The truth is out there — according to Demi Lovato.

The pop star is set to host a new four-part unscripted series from Peacock called Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which will follow her "quest" to prove that aliens exist, TVLine reports.

"Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" the streamer declared. "Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves."

The series will revolve around Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato, and her "skeptical" best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery — the Scully to her Mulder, if you will. They'll "investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots." It might sound a bit like very belated April Fools announcement, but the project isn't actually out of left field for Lovato, who previously declared on Instagram she wanted to "force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us," Deadline notes.

We wish Lovato the best of luck on her quest, and if she happens to mysteriously disappear anytime in the next few months, we might just know why. Brendan Morrow