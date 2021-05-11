Solving COVID
Combo tests could detect both COVID-19 and influenza when flu re-emerges

2:52 p.m.
A Health Care Worker seals a coronavirus swab after testing at the Pro Health Urgent Care coronavirus testing site on April 30, 2020 in Wantagh, New York.
Al Bello/Getty Images

Numerous companies have developed combination tests that simultaneously look for influenza and COVID-19, which could be especially useful as the flu potentially makes a return this fall, The New York Times reports.

A "quad test" that can detect COVID-19, two types of influenza, and the respiratory syncytial virus is now available "at thousands of hospitals and clinics around the country," one of a number of similar tests, the Times writes. Though the Times notes that the flu season was "nonexistent" last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the University of Washington in Seattle's Dr. Geoffrey Baird said it could re-emerge in the fall, and combination tests would help determine whether a person has the flu or the coronavirus.

"We in the laboratory are preparing for another big boom in testing," Baird added.

The Times also notes that the Sanford Health system, which includes over 40 South Dakota hospitals, plans to replace its antigen tests with "quad tests," with senior executive director of laboratories Rochelle Odenbrett telling the Times, "It's just amazing how the technology has evolved."

Oxiris Barbot, former New York City health commissioner, wrote in response to the Times' story about combo tests, "This stands to be a game changer for this coming fall's flu season." Read more at The New York Times. Brendan Morrow

Social strategy
TikTok might help you find your next job

2:30 p.m.
tiktok
Wachiwit/iStock

Step aside, LinkedIn — there's a new networking service in town.

TikTok, the popular social media app known for baked feta pasta, trendy dances, and now career advice, is reportedly testing a new recruitment tool designed to connect eager candidates with hiring companies, according to Axios.

The new service, currently in beta, will reportedly be a separate web page accessible from the app interface where "brands can post jobs, primarily entry level listings."

Instead of a traditional written resume, TikTok users will supposedly share a "video resume" that highlights their experience "in a unique way," Axios writes.

Read more at Axios. Brigid Kennedy

Solving COVID
Biden announces Uber, Lyft will soon offer all Americans free rides to COVID-19 vaccination sites

2:04 p.m.

President Biden on Tuesday announced that Uber and Lyft will offer all Americans free rides to and from COVID-19 vaccination sites beginning on May 24 through July 4, the day Biden has targeted for the U.S. reaching a 70 percent vaccination rate.

While the U.S. vaccine rollout has been swift for the most part over the last few months, demand is dwindling. Some of that is due to general hesitancy, but access is still an issue. The free rides from the ride-sharing companies, Biden said, are aimed at making sure "transportation is less of a barrier."

The president praised the companies' initiative. "I think that's really stepping up," he said. Tim O'Donnell

media news
The Washington Post's latest hire highlights historic number of women running major newsrooms

1:40 p.m.

The Washington Post on Tuesday announced that Sally Buzbee will succeed Marty Baron as executive editor, marking the first time in the prestigious paper's 144-year history that a woman will lead the newsroom.

Buzbee's hiring highlights the surge in female leadership at many of the world's most prominent news organizations, including major U.S. television networks like CBS News and ABC News, as well as some of the largest international news agencies, like Reuters.

While the hire breaks new ground for the Post, it's not unfamiliar territory for the veteran Buzbee, who was previously The Associated Press' executive editor. Read more at The Washington Post. Tim O'Donnell

I want to believe
Demi Lovato will try to prove aliens are real in a new show

1:17 p.m.
Demi Lovato
Jason Merritt/Getty Images

The truth is out there — according to Demi Lovato.

The pop star is set to host a new four-part unscripted series from Peacock called Unidentified With Demi Lovato, which will follow her "quest" to prove that aliens exist, TVLine reports.

"Demi is a true believer, and during this courageous adventure, she hopes to convince her friends, family and her millions of followers that not only are there intelligent beings beyond Earth but that they are already here!" the streamer declared. "Demi plans to learn enough about the extra-terrestrials through interviewing scientists, alien abductees, and her own experiments to initiate those close encounters and make peace with the aliens, and ultimately save ourselves."

The series will revolve around Lovato, her sister Dallas Lovato, and her "skeptical" best friend Matthew Scott Montgomery — the Scully to her Mulder, if you will. They'll "investigate recent eyewitness encounters, uncover secret government reports, and conduct tests at known UFO hot spots." It might sound a bit like a very belated April Fools announcement, but the project isn't actually out of left field for Lovato, who previously declared on Instagram she wanted to "force our governments to acknowledge the truth about extraterrestrial life among us," Deadline notes.

We wish Lovato the best of luck on her quest, and if she happens to mysteriously disappear anytime in the next few months, we might just know why. Brendan Morrow

see ya
Ted Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subject

12:51 p.m.

During a Senate Judiciary Committee on "ghost guns" (firearms made at home that lack a serial number) on Tuesday, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) tried to change the subject to a debate about police funding.

"If you don't support abolishing the police, why do you keep voting for nominees who advocate abolishing the police?," Cruz asked his Democratic colleagues, referring to Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke, whom President Biden has nominated to run the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) responded to Cruz's attempted diversion by telling him his words were "a complete distortion of [Gupta's and Clarke's] positions" before adding that "we're not here to talk about those nominees. If you want to stay, we can do it at the end of the hearing, but right now we're gonna move on."

Cruz was next seen getting up and walking out of the room, though he later said he had to attend another overlapping committee meeting. Tim O'Donnell

This story has been updated to include Cruz's explanation for leaving the hearing.

you've got mail
Ben Affleck reportedly started 'flooding' Jennifer Lopez with 'loving and longing' emails in February

12:07 p.m.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

No, you haven't accidentally stepped into a time machine and emerged back in 2003: it appears Bennifer really might be a thing again.

After it was revealed Monday that exes Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recently vacationed together for a week, TMZ reported Tuesday that they "didn't just rekindle their romance within the last two weeks," but "instead, it's been building since February." According to the report, Lopez and Affleck, who broke up in 2004, were in "very regular contact" beginning in early February, when Affleck "started flooding her with emails" while she was filming a movie in the Dominican Republic.

"We're told the tone of the emails wasn't just friendly," TMZ says, "but more loving and longing for Jen."

Affleck in one instance reportedly told Lopez she looked beautiful in photos and that he wished he could be down there with her in the Dominican Republic. They apparently emailed each other back and forth for Lopez's entire film shoot, which went until the end of April. The two were subsequently spotted together in May, setting the internet aflame and sparking rumors of a rekindled romance — though a source told Page Six at the time, "They are friends."

But on Monday, E! News quoted a source as saying Affleck and Lopez have "picked up where they last left off," also saying, "the chemistry is unreal." Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially announced they were calling off their engagement in April, and Rodriguez, E! also reported, is apparently "shocked that J.Lo has moved on."

So, is Bennifer really back, then? Affleck's buddy Matt Damon, for one, is rooting for these crazy kids.

"I love them both," Damon told Today. "I hope it's true. That would be awesome." Brendan Morrow

Israel-Palestine
The Biden administration's failure to appoint an ambassador to Israel is 'a serious problem,' analyst says

11:43 a.m.

As the Israel-Palestine conflict escalates, the lack of a U.S. ambassador to Israel or a consul general in Jerusalem for Palestinians is becoming more glaring, Aaron David Miller, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said Tuesday.

In an earlier tweet, Miller wrote that the Biden administration's decision to remain mostly out of the fray has resulted in Israel and Hamas emerging as the "key decision-makers" at the moment, which is "not an uplifting thought." Walla News' Barak Ravid seemed to agree that the unhurried approach is befuddling amid a "huge crisis," noting that the Biden administration has appointed envoys for Iran, Libya, the Horn of Africa, and Yemen. "This doesn't make any sense," he tweeted.

While the Biden administration clearly wants to play a more restrained role in the Middle East than past administrations, it does seem that moving more quickly on tapping diplomatic officials could be necessary. On Monday, Gilad Erdan, the Israeli ambassador to the U.S., tweeted (in Hebrew) his displeasure with the State Department's current messaging, Politico reports, suggesting the need for more direct engagement. Tim O'Donnell

