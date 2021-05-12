Kevin McCarthy claims nobody is 'questioning the legitimacy' of the election after Cheney ouster

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) evidently can't think of a single person continuing to question whether the 2020 presidential election was legitimate.

McCarthy spoke with reporters at the White House on Wednesday after a meeting with President Biden and asserted that the party has moved on from the 2020 election and that there isn't "anybody" questioning whether Biden is the legitimate president.

"I don't think anybody is questioning the legitimacy of the presidential election," McCarthy claimed. "I think that is all over with. We're sitting here with the president today."

This was despite the fact that Trump himself continues to falsely insist he won the 2020 election and question its legitimacy, as reporters quickly pointed out. The former president did so as recently as two days ago.

House Leader McCarthy at WH just said: I don't think anyone is questioning the legitimacy of president. FACT CHECK: President Trump is continuing to question the legitimacy of President Biden. And, today Rep Liz Cheney was ousted from leadership for pushing back on Trump's lies. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 12, 2021

Earlier on Wednesday, Republicans voted to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) from her House leadership position for criticizing Trump over his false election claims. According to Politico, when Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) was told about McCarthy's comment, he simply responded, "What?" Brendan Morrow