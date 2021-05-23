Chris Rock, SNL cast recap the year's craziness in cold open of season finale

The cold open of Saturday Night Live's season 46 finale was a little different than usual, with the entire cast (and Chris Rock) appearing as themselves to reminisce about the craziness of the past year.
Rock, who hosted the season premiere last fall, tried to sum it all up. "I hosted the first episode this season and that feels like six years ago," he said. "Here's how messed up the world was when I hosted. I wanted Kanye West to be the musical guest. And he couldn't do it because he was running for president. Remember that? Also the week I was here, the sitting president, who said [COVID-19] would disappear, got COVID! That was this season."
Longtime cast member Kate McKinnon got the last word in. "As someone who played Rudy Giuliani and experienced the year through his eyes, I can tell you: it was one wild ride, baby," she said, before the gang gathered for one last chorus of "Live from New York ..." Tim O'Donnell
John Cena is apologizing to China for his "mistake" after sparking backlash there for referring to Taiwan as a country.
While promoting the latest Fast & Furious film that he stars in, the wrestler and actor referenced Taiwan as being the "first country" that can watch the movie, sparking a firestorm in China, as Beijing considers Taiwan its territory, Bloomberg reports. Cena on Tuesday apologized via a video posted on the Chinese social media platform Weibo.
"I made a mistake," Cena said in Mandarin, per Bloomberg. "I must say now that, very very very importantly, I love and respect China and Chinese people."
Some in China weren't satisfied with Cena's apology, according to CNN, with one person writing, "Please say 'Taiwan is part of China' in Chinese, otherwise we will not accept." Another person wrote that China shouldn't "be so tolerant to him, who has a vague political stance while profiting from Chinese people," though another came to Cena's defense, saying, "Looking at his previous interviews, I can feel that he really likes China." Brendan Morrow
The State Department on Monday warned Americas, "Do not travel to Japan due to COVID-19." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention cautioned that "because of the current situation in Japan, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to Japan." The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee said it still plans to send a delegation of athletes to this summer's Olympic Games in Tokyo, and Japan said the U.S. warning won't affect the Games.
"We feel confident that the current mitigation practices in place for athletes and staff," coupled with the frequent testing, "will allow for safe participation of Team USA athletes this summer," the U.S. committee said in a statement. Japanese Olympic Minister Tamayo Marukawa said Tuesday that "for now, we don't expect any impact" from the State Department's warning.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference Tuesday that Washington has told Tokyo the travel warning doesn't affect the Olympians, and "we believe there is no change to the U.S. position supporting the Japanese government's determination to achieve the Games."
The Summer Olympics are scheduled to start July 23, though public and medical opinion in Japan has turned sharply against holding the quadrennial Games as COVID-19 cases surge in the country. Japan decided months ago to ban foreign spectators from attending the Games in person, but tens of thousands of Olympic participants, their family members, sporting official and judges, and other essential Olympics personnel are still scheduled to pour into the country. Japan's own COVID-19 vaccination campaign lags behind other developed nations, but the International Olympic Committee will reportedly provide vaccines for 20,000 participates in the Tokyo games. Peter Weber
COVID-19 has dropped to levels in the U.S. not seen since last summer, Jimmy Fallon cheered on Monday's Tonight Show, co-hosted with Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl. "Pretty soon the only place you'll see Dr. Fauci is popping out of a costume on The Masked Singer," Fallon joked. "Right now the CEO of Purell and the CEO of Zoom are just holding each other, crying."
"There's good news about COVID in the U.S. pretty much everywhere you look," Stephen Colbert said at The Late Show, but the news he was most excited about was the return of his live audience on June 14.
Meanwhile, "Alabama has lifted its ban on yoga in public schools," Colbert said. Alabama banned yoga nearly 30 years ago "because apparently, some Christians were afraid that yoga would open the door for people to be converted to Hinduism," he said. Late Show writer Pratima Mani zoomed in to explain why Alabama was right. "Everyone is at all times one down dog away from accepting Vishnu into their hearts," she joked. "I mean, it's already working. Haven't you noticed aging hipsters everywhere wearing shirts that say 'Nirvana'?" Colbert said he's pretty sure they mean the '90s band — "who then reincarnated into the Foo Fighters," Mani pointed out. "Mystic forces at play!"
Jimmy Kimmel turned to Florida, where a high school near Jacksonville altered the yearbook photos of 80 female students to cover up their shoulders and chests. "It's like they put the Taliban in charge of the yearbook committee," he said on Kimmel Live. "Imagine some lunatic spending all that time photoshopping high school girls' boobs out of the book."
COVID-19 cases are dropping so fast, soon "we'll need a new excuse to not want to see people," Kimmel said. Republicans are doing their part to keep vaccination rates down, however: Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) says he probably won't get inoculated, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) compared the House's renewed mask mandate "to — that's right, you guessed it — the Holocaust," he sighed. "Where the hell are those Jewish space lasers when you need them?"
"As a general rule — and this goes for everyone — don't compare anything to the Holocaust, ever," Seth Meyers suggested at Late Night. He compared Greene to "the lady at the PTA meeting who argues that math violated the Constitution," then explained how COVID-19 spreads and why vaccines are so crucial. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are working toward holding their first presidential summit in Geneva in June, during Biden's first trip abroad as president, U.S. officials tell The Associated Press. National security adviser Jake Sullivan is meeting in Geneva with his Russian counterpart, Nikolay Patrushev, to prepare for a potential summit, and the White House and Kremlin are eyeing June 15-16. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday that Putin is generally inclined to accept Biden's invitation, Politico reports.
The U.S. and Russia are at loggerheads over suspected Russian hacking of U.S. companies, election interference, and, most recently, its support of Belarus forcibly grounding a commercial jetliner so it could arrest a dissident journalist on board. Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met last week in Iceland, where Lavrov proposed a new U.S.-Russia strategic dialogue. Blinken has said the Biden administration wants a "predictable, stable relationship” with Moscow.
Geneva, a Cold War staple for diplomacy and intrigue, last hosted a summit between U.S. and Russian leaders in 1985, when Ronald Reagan and Mikhail Gorbachev first met face-to-face. Switzerland is neutral territory and not part of NATO, making it a palatable choice for Russia. Peter Weber
Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer on Monday said he had no choice but to get vocal about his opposition to the audit of the 2.1 million ballots cast in his county during the November presidential election.
Arizona's GOP-led state Senate used subpoenas to get the ballots, voting machines, and personal information on voters, and hired a Florida-based cybersecurity firm called the Cyber Ninjas to run the audit. There is no "legitimate reason that would have prompted this audit," Richer, a Republican, told ABC News Live's The Breakdown. "It's happening, not because the evidence merits it. All the tests came back clean. The parties themselves oversaw the hand count auditing of 47,000 plus votes."
Cyber Ninjas has no experience with elections, and its CEO tweeted in support of former President Donald Trump's false claim that he really won Arizona, not President Biden. Richer said it was "frustrating" that "some professional, legitimate companies did make bids to the Arizona Senate to do this work and we would have welcomed that." The audit will cost taxpayers millions, as Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs said the chain of custody was broken with the voting machines, and since elections officials don't know what Cyber Ninjas may have done to the machines, they can't be used in future elections.
Richer told The Breakdown he planned on remaining silent during the audit, but when an anonymous Twitter account falsely accused Maricopa County of deleting voter files — a claim that Trump was quick to amplify — it "crossed the line. I wanted to stay out of this, but when the good workers of Maricopa County — who are my friends, my teammates, my staff — are accused of unlawfully destroying evidence under my watch, then I had to say something." Maricopa County, he added, is now determining whether it can pursue charges of defamation. Catherine Garcia
The plane was on its way from Greece to Lithuania when a fighter jet was summoned to escort it to the Minsk airport. Once the plane landed, the journalist, 26-year-old Roman Protasevich, was detained. He is the co-founder of an opposition news outlet that reported on last year's demonstrations against Lukashenko amid the country's contested presidential election. Protasevich went into exile in Lithuania a few years ago, and Belarusian authorities accused him of inciting hatred and mass disorder; if convicted, he faces 12 years in prison.
Biden said the United States "condemns in the strongest possible terms both the diversion of the plane and the subsequent removal and arrest" of Protasevich, and will "continue to stand with the people of Belarus" as they demand "democracy, respect for human rights, and the preservation of fundamental freedoms."
Video surfaced on Monday showing Protasevich delivering what appeared to be a coerced message about his conditions in detention and the allegations made against him. Biden called the recording and Protasevich's arrest "shameful assaults on both political dissent and the freedom of the press. The United States joins countries around the world in calling for his release, as well as for the release of the hundreds of political prisoners who are being unjustly detained by the [Belarusian] regime." Catherine Garcia
In response to Facebook and Twitter suspending former President Donald Trump from their platforms, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Monday signed a law that fines social media companies that permanently ban political candidates in the state and makes it easier for Floridians to sue the businesses.
This is the first state law that regulates how a tech company moderates speech, and a legal challenge is expected. DeSantis, a Trump supporter, said in a statement that with this new law, "if Big Tech censors enforce rules inconsistently, to discriminate in favor of the dominant Silicon Valley ideology, they will now be held accountable."
The law makes it illegal for a social media company to ban any candidate for state office for more than 14 days, tacking on a $250,000 daily fine, and they must now also clearly state why they decide to remove or leave up content. There is an exception: The law does not apply to companies that own a theme park or entertainment venue larger than 25 acres. Florida is home to Walt Disney World, owned by Disney, and Comcast's Universal Orlando Resort.
Democrats, Libertarians, and tech groups are pushing back, The New York Times reports, arguing that the law violates the companies' First Amendment rights. "It's the government telling private entities how to speak," Carl Szabo, vice president of the trade association NetChoice, told the Times. "In general, it's a gross misreading of the First Amendment."
Trump was suspended from multiple social media platforms in the wake of the Capitol insurrection, and the National Conference of State Legislatures says that so far this year, more than 100 bills have been introduced nationwide targeting how social media companies moderate users. In most cases, nothing came of the bill, but there is a proposal now being debated in Texas, the Times reports. Catherine Garcia