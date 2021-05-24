Kevin Spacey hired for 1st film role since sexual assault allegations

For the first time since facing allegations of sexual assault, Kevin Spacey has been hired for a film role.

The disgraced actor is set to appear in an upcoming low-budget Italian film directed by Franco Nero called L'uomo Che Disegnò Dio, Variety reported. Nero's wife, Vanessa Redgrave, is also expected to appear in the movie, according to ABC News.

Spacey's role was described as a small cameo, and he'll reportedly be playing a police detective. The detective, The Guardian reports, investigates the case of a man "wrongly accused of sexually abusing children."

This is the first film role that Spacey has set since sexual misconduct allegations were leveled against him in 2017, prompting his exile from Hollywood. In the immediate wake of the allegations, he was fired from Netflix's House of Cards and replaced by Christopher Plummer in Ridley Scott's All the Money in the World. Spacey's only appearance on film since the allegations was in Billionaire Boys Club, which was released in 2018 but filmed prior to the scandal.

"I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film," Nero told ABC News. "I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Since the allegations against Spacey came to light, the actor was charged with indecent assault in Massachusetts, though the charge was dropped after the alleged victim pleaded the fifth. In 2019, a sexual assault lawsuit against Spacey was dismissed after the accuser died, and a judge recently ruled that another lawsuit against Spacey for alleged sexual assault could not go forward unless the anonymous victim identifies themselves.

Though Spacey was able to set this small role in Nero's Italian film, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in April that "there is little appetite in Hollywood to bring Spacey back." Brendan Morrow