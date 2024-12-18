End of an era: is this the end of Manchester City's success?

Premier League reigning champions face uncertain future after consistent losses

Pep Guardiola devastated after loss to Manchester United
Pep Guardiola has been hailed as one of the best managers of all time, but his team is currently falling apart
(Image credit: Alex Livesey - Danehouse / Getty Images)
By
published

To paraphrase the great Ernest Hemingway, how did the Manchester City era end? Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.

Losing to their rivals from the red half of the city last weekend certainly appeared to fit the second of those two, with a 90th-minute winner from Amad Diallo continuing a "miserable run" of eight defeats in their last 11 games for Pep Guardiola's once imperious side, said The Independent.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸