Manchester City's controversial win – a one-team Premier League?
The club's record success has been marred by allegations of financial foul play – and being just plain 'boring'
Manchester City have proven they are "the great untouchables of the Premier League" by securing a historic fourth successive title, said the BBC's Phil McNulty.
In beating rivals Arsenal and Liverpool to clinch victory yet again, Pep Guardiola's "all-conquering" team have "rewritten the record books". Yet their latest win "will barely provoke excessive comment", McNulty added.
That Man City will win the biggest footballing trophies in England – and the world – has become a given, prompting fears that the club's domination may lead to a one-team league.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Thoroughly boring'
"Something odd has happened" to the Premier League, said John Nicholson on Football365. Recent Man City matches have "felt non-competitive, like a pre-season friendly", despite the high stakes and the presence of star players including Erling Haaland and Phil Foden.
The team operate in a way not dissimilar to a "cheat code", which ultimately "leaves you feeling empty because you didn't 'earn' the win". While Man City are "obviously brilliant", watching them put yet another goal into the back of the net ends up feeling "soulless".
Under the ownership of Sheikh Mansour, the vice president of the United Arab Emirates and one of football's wealthiest owners, the sheer "scale of investment" has "made the league thoroughly boring", said James Harris on CapX in 2023.
But worse is the controversy that continues to plague the club. The Premier League has charged Man City with 115 breaches of its financial fair play rules – allegations that the club strenuously denies.
So the unprecedented run of recent years "has an asterisk next to it" until the matter is fully resolved, said Richard Mills in Goal.
'Footballing beauty'
"One can throw many accusations at City, but being boring is not one of them," said Matt Law in The Telegraph. The team brings a "brilliant joy" to the Premier League (except for when they are "pummelling the team you support").
So, "is it really Manchester City's fault there's no Premier League title race drama?" asked Sam Lee in The Athletic. The club's only real crime is that "essentially, they are too good" and fail to bring the "flaws and drama" many football fans have come to expect in a season.
Viewers of the game "want to see teams who at least appear fallible in their matches and title races", but City won't take the bait, and are "not giving their opponents a sniff".
"At the start, I was as ABC as the next man. Anyone but City, indeed," added Martin Samuel in The Times, but this record win "is only boring if you think genius is a snooze".
Although it is "not healthy for a league to be won four times on the spin", Man City have silenced their opponents through consistent "footballing beauty". This is a team that stands out from the rest, and "that's not tedium – that's talent".
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers.
-
'Time-honored political tactic: Throw your wife under the bus'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Best non-alcoholic spirits for summer cocktails
The Week Recommends As hard liquor takes a backseat for many, the ingredients for the perfect mocktail are dryly delicious
By Ellie O'Mahoney, The Week UK Published
-
Will Biden's tariffs hinder China's EV dominance?
Today's Big Question Climate change goals and American jobs in tension
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
The Premier League's spending cap: levelling the playing field?
Talking Point Top clubs oppose plans to link spending to income of lowest-earning club, but rule could prevent success gap from widening
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The England kit: a furore over the flag
Why everyone's talking about Nike's redesign of the St George's Cross on the collar of the English national team's shirt has caused controversy
By The Week UK Published
-
Is a new English football regulator an own goal for the game?
Talking Point PM hails 'historic moment for football fans' but West Ham owner warns it could 'ruin' Premier League
By The Week UK Published
-
English football and the etiquette of leaving the stadium early
Talking Point The belief that 'true fans stay to the end' does not always apply
By The Week UK Published
-
The NFL's concussion settlement has seemingly failed its players
Under the Radar The league promised to pay players who had suffered brain trauma. Allegedly, it has not happened.
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
WSL takeover: a new era for women's football?
Under the radar Split from governing body comes in wake of record crowds, TV audiences and revenue in the women's game
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
The European Super League: a 90th-minute reprieve?
Why everyone's talking about A European court ruling has potentially breathed new life into the breakaway football league
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
College football has a major controversy. Will Congress get involved?
Talking Point Why Florida State was left out of the College Football Playoff
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published