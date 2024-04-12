Can MLB solve its uniform crisis?

See-through pants and sweat stains draw derision from players and fans alike

Illustration of a baseball player swinging the bat and becoming progressively sweatier
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Getty Images)
Joel Mathis, The Week US
published

Jerry Seinfeld once said that rooting for professional sports is kind of silly — players change teams so often that "you're actually rooting for the clothes when you get right down to it." But nobody is cheering for the uniforms in Major League Baseball this year. The league has a "uniform crisis" to start the season, said The Athletic. Teams are taking the field with a new generation of "MLB-approved, Nike-designed, Fanatics-produced" unis that have drawn wide derision from players and fans alike.

The new uniforms "leave little to the imagination," said The New York Times. The fabric is so sheer that one online fan joked that he would buy his wife "baseball pants instead of lingerie." The chatter increased on Opening Day when members of the New York Yankees sweat through their uniforms — an unsightly look to say the least. Another criticism: The lettering on the backs of uniforms is smaller than in previous versions. The overall feeling, said the Times, "is that the new uniforms are a huge step back in terms of quality."

