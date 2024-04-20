Scottie Scheffler: victory for the 'pre-eminent golfer of this era'

Masters victory is Scheffler's second in three years

Scottie Scheffler
(Image credit: Andrew Redington / Getty Images)
By The Week Staff
published

Scottie Scheffler, the world's top-ranked golfer and heavy pre-tournament favourite, began this year's Masters knowing that his heavily pregnant wife, Meredith, could go into labour at any moment, said Rick Broadbent in The Times.

Had she done so, the American had "promised to walk off the course", no matter where he stood on the leaderboard. Some things, he said, mattered more than golf, the birth of his first child being one of them. In the event, though, there was nothing to distract Scheffler from doing what he does best: making his rivals look ordinary. He went into the final day leading by a single shot, and "for about two-thirds of an enthralling finale the outcome was in some doubt". 

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Golf Sports Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us