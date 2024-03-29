The England kit: a furore over the flag

Nike's redesign of the St George's Cross on the collar of the English national team's shirt has caused controversy

A close up of the redesigned St George's Cross on the England national team shirt
Some have regarded the change as minor and irrelevant while others have branded it 'woke'
By The Week UK
published

Why is it that every time the England team prepare for a major football tournament, we make life difficult for ourselves by concocting some "self-sabotaging" controversy, asked Oliver Holt in the Daily Mail

Before the last World Cup, it was the row over rainbow armbands. Now the nation's fury has been directed at the new kit, designed for the Euros and worn at last week's friendly against Brazil. In what it billed as a "playful" design that "disrupts history with a modern take on a classic", US brand Nike has turned the tiny St George's Cross on the back of the collar from red on white into a melange of blues, purples and reds. Cue outrage. 

