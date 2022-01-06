Stephen Colbert highlights Sean Hannity's Jan. 6 role, The Daily Show catches up with key insurrectionists

Thursday marks one year since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege, and The Daily Show took a look Wednesday night at what happened to some key insurrectionists, VH1-style.

Yes, "tomorrow is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, that horrible day when millions of Americans stared at the TV in shock and grief and said, 'Aw, crap, is that Uncle Dave?'" Stephen Colbert joked on The Late Show. "The House select committee investigating the attack has set its sights on a new target," Fox News host Sean Hannity, he said. "Last night the committee sent a letter asking Hannity to talk to them about some bombshell text messages that indicate that Hannity had advance knowledge regarding the former president's planning for Jan. 6."

"Apparently Hannity saw some downsides to destroying our system of representative government," Colbert said, reading part of a Jan. 5 text Hannity sent former President Donald Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, "saying that he was 'very worried about the next 48 hours.' So he either had advance knowledge of the plot, or he had just eaten three Taco Bell burrito supremes."

Still, "if the committee really wants the inside scoop on the White House's plan to stage a coup, they should talk to former presidential trade adviser Peter Navarro," who laid out the entire plot on MSNBC Tuesday night and even revealed it "even had a cute little nickname," the "Green Bay Sweep," Colbert said — "not to be confused with the Green Bay Sneak, which is what happens when you ask Aaron Rodgers if he's vaccinated." Still, he was kind of awed by Navarro's forthcomingness: "I haven't seen criminal activity so clearly explained on TV by the criminal since Rachael Ray welcomed co-host Jeffrey Dahmer."

Colbert also had a 7-year-old read Trump's statement announcing a Jan. 6 press conference, and then his statement canceling it. Good, he said. "It would be like Judas giving a speech to commemorate Good Friday. 'Sure, it's a sad day, but without me, none of this would've happened. The real crucifixion was on Nov. 3!'"