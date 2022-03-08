Late night hosts mock the ill-timed D.C. trucker convoy, Trump's terrible Ukraine war suggestion

Netflix is the latest big entertainment company to cut off Russia after it invaded Ukraine. So Russia created its own version, Nyetflix, The Late Show joked Monday night.

"We're almost two weeks into the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and the deeper you dig into what Russia is doing over there, the worse it gets," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show. "It's like [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's competing in the Evil Olympics against himself, and 'cause he's Russian, you know he's juicing." It really "seems like the only way this humanitarian crisis can end is if Putin is removed from office," he added. "He's up for re-election in 2024, but he still hasn't decided how much he's gonna win by."

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) called for Putin's assassination "during a Thursday night interview on Fox News," Seth Meyers said on Late Night, and "say what you want about Lindsey — pretty bold to do that on Putin's own network." Over the weekend, "former President Trump suggested that the U.S. should paint the Chinese flag on its fighter jets, bomb Russia, and then 'they start fighting with each other and we sit back and watch,'" he deadpanned. "Finally, finally a way to bring stability to the world: a war between Russia and China."

"So, if you're wondering what Trump has been up to lately, the answer is huffing glue" Jimmy Fallon joked on The Tonight Show. "These are the types of ideas you come up with after you stare at the sun too long."

"Meanwhile, here in the U.S., a convoy of truckers spent the last two days circling the capital Beltway outside D.C. to protest COVID restrictions," Fallon said. "Yep, the truckers waited until all the mandates were lifted and gas hit $5 a gallon, so great timing."

The Daily Show seamlessly superimposed truck convoy images over Fox News personalities criticizing less-disruptive Black Lives Matter protests.

"This is just sad: American truckers were trying to block traffic, but D.C. already has so much traffic that nobody really notice they were protesting," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. And clearly, "when these truckers planned the driving protest, they didn't think that gas was going to hit $5 a gallon. That's a horrible time to be driving as your protest. Because now they're praying the cops tow them away, just save on gas."