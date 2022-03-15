Speed Reads
Last Night on Late Night
Russian state propagandists laugh at new 'correspondent' Tucker Carlson in Colbert sendup
Russian state media really does use subtitled Tucker Carlson clips to sell Russia's version of its Ukraine invasion to a domestic audience. But unlike on the cold open to Monday's Late Show with Stephen Colbert, the Russian state propagandists probably do not laugh at the Fox News star after he helps "spread our lies," as the fictional Russian news anchor says between laughs.