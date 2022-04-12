Late night hosts explore Russia's sanctions pains, Don Jr.'s election texts, Trump's Dr. Oz nod

Russia partially defaulted on its foreign debt, and The Late Show suggested Monday that Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a giant yard sale. Some of the items were pretty cheap.

"While the rest of the world is focused on the Ukrainian victims of Putin's war, many Russian Instagram influencers, well, they feel like they're the real victims of what's happening in Ukraine," Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. Cutting up Chanel bags they have already paid for is idiotic, but clearly "the economic pressure on Russia is having an effect. You realize that Instagram model can't even buy pants anymore. Clearly the sanctions are working."

Meanwhile, Will Smith was banned from the Oscars for 10 years — a blessing in disguise for Smith and bad news for Chris Rock, Noah explained. Also, "COVID is ripping through Washington, D.C., right now, and you know what? It's just nice to see the Capitol being overrun by something that doesn't smear feces in Nancy Pelosi's office."

The House Jan. 6 committee says it has enough evidence to refer crimes committed by "our crazy ex-president" to the Justice Department for prosecution, "but they're hesitant to do that because they don't want it to seem politically motivated," Jimmy Kimmel sighed on Kimmel Live. "Pretty sure that Titanic has sailed already," he joked. "If you're worried about the optics of prosecuting, why do the investigation in the first place? How does this guy keep getting away with this stuff? ... They could at least ban him from the Oscars for 10 years, right?"

Donald Trump has "racked up quite a roster of endorsees: Dr. Oz, Herschel Walker, Sarah Palin — his goal is to turn Congress into The Celebrity Apprentice," Kimmel said. "But the most important Trump moment of the weekend" was when Trump finally admitted he didn't win the election. "Good for him," he said. "Put that on a hat — and tell Don Jr."

According to records acquired by the Jan. 6 committee, "Don Jr. texted his dad's former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, ideas for overturning the 2020 election, before the election was even called," Stephen Colbert elaborated on The Late Show. And Trump's endorsement of Mehmet Oz? "Come on! He's a con man. And so is Dr. Oz!"

The Russian debt default is a bid deal, but "Russian troops are also sabotaging themselves," reportedly taking dangerously radioactive "souvenirs" from their occupation of Chernobyl. Colbert said. "Well of course, you can't go to Chernobyl and not check out the gift shop."