Trump endorses Dr. Oz for Senate

Former President Donald Trump announced his endorsement of author, TV star, retired surgeon, and Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz on Saturday, NBC News reported.

"This is all about winning elections in order to stop the Radical Left maniacs from destroying our Country," Trump said, describing Oz as "brilliant and well-known" as well as "popular, respected, and smart," according to CNN.

Recent polling has Oz in a close Republican primary race with hedge fund CEO David McCormick, who was also vying for Trump's endorsement. An Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll conducted before Trump announced his endorsement put McCormick at 27 percent to Oz's 21.

Trump initially endorsed Sean Parnell for the Senate seat that will open up when Sen. Pat Toomey (R) retires at the end of his term, but Parnell dropped out in the wake of domestic abuse allegations. NBC News reported last month that Melania Trump had "let the [former] president know that she likes Dr. Oz."

The winner of the GOP primary will likely face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), a former small-town mayor and Bernie Sanders supporter, in November.

If elected, Oz would be the country's first Muslim senator.