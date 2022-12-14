Santa saves Christmas and Ukraine on Stephen Colbert's Late Show animated Christmas special

"Every year for the last five years, we've followed the adventures of Santa as he tries to bring presents to all the good little boys and girls — and fight the enemies of joy," Stephen Colbert said on Tuesday's Late Show. This year's holiday cartoon, "A Very Cold War Christmas," references the Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade, inflation, the cryptocurrency meltdown, Tucker Carlson, and potatoes. But as its title suggests, it's mostly about Russia's war on Ukraine — and in this telling, the North Pole.

The cartoon ends happily enough and it's presumably less violent than Violent Night, but it's still probably not ideal for children.