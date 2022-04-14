Ex-Trump adviser Stephen Miller reportedly met with Jan. 6 committee

Stephen Miller, a senior adviser to former President Donald Trump during his time in the White House, testified Thursday before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, a person famliar with the matter told CNN.

Miller appeared virtually and testified for about eight hours, the person said, adding, "It got a little chippy."

The committee issued a subpoena for Miller, saying by his own account, he "participated in efforts to spread false information about alleged voter fraud in the November 2020 election, as well as efforts to encourage state legislatures to alter the outcome of the November 2020 election by appointing alternate slates of electors."

Miller sued the committee in an attempt to get out of having to turn over records and sit for an interview. During his Thursday testimony, Miller brought up executive privilege issues on more than one occasion, CNN reports. The Jan. 6 committee declined CNN's request for comment.

In recent weeks, several people close to Trump have met with the Jan. 6 committee, including his daughter Ivanka Trump; son-in-law Jared Kushner; former White House Counsel Pat Cipollone; and Cipollone's deputy, Patrick Philbin. A person with knowledge of the matter told CNN that Trump authorized Cipollone to speak with the panel.