Hurricane Agatha to hit Mexico's Pacific coast

Hurricane Agatha, the first named storm in the eastern Pacific or Atlantic basins this year, headed toward an expected Monday landfall as a Category 3 storm near the town of Mazunte, Mexico.

Eastern Pacific Hurricane Agatha is forecast to become a major category 3 hurricane later today before making landfall in Mexico. There is a chance the remnants of Agatha can hold together and potentially redevelop in the SW Gulf or NW Caribbean later this week. We'll monitor. pic.twitter.com/jNPAZVapQD — Rusty McCranie (@RMcCranieWFTV) May 30, 2022

The Pacific coast of Mexico's Oaxaca state — a region that also includes the "laid-back tourist resorts" of Huatulco and Zipolite — was placed under a hurricane warning, The Associated Press reports.

The National Hurricane Center said the storm rapidly strengthened Sunday, with top sustained winds of 110 miles per hour by early Monday. Forecasters warned it could cause "dangerous" coastal flooding and "life-threatening hurricane-force winds." Agatha could hit some areas with 20 inches of rain and cause "life-threatening flash flooding and mudslides" as it crosses southern Mexico, the center said. It also could possibly redevelop and threaten the Gulf of Mexico.