How one woman's home equity theft case made its way to the Supreme Court

The Supreme Court is hearing its last scheduled oral argument for the current term, in a case involving a 94-year-old woman's home in Minnesota. The trial could have wide-ranging effects on home equity theft and the way that at least a dozen states repurchase people's houses.

What is the case about?

Geraldine Tyler is suing Hennepin County, Minnesota, alleging that they violated the now 94-year-old's civil rights by taking her property without just compensation. The issue began back in 2010, when Tyler, then 81, moved out of her Minneapolis condo into a nursing home. Tyler admitted that she stopped paying taxes on the condo after she moved out. Between the unpaid taxes, interest, and fees, Tyler eventually accrued nearly $15,000 in debt to Hennepin County, Forbes reports.

Hennepin County eventually seized Tyler's old condo, and NPR notes that "Tyler does not dispute that the county repeatedly notified her that she risked losing the condo if she didn't pay up." After the seizure, the county sold the condo for $40,000. However, the county kept not only the $15,000 that Tyler owed, but also the $25,000 left over, leaving Tyler with nothing.

Despite Tyler's objections, this string of events is legal in Minnesota — at least for now. This is because, when it comes to collecting government debts, Minnesota and other states are allowed to keep the profits they receive from a tax surplus, Forbes notes. As a result, Tyler sued Hennepin County, arguing that she should have received the $25,000 difference.

The Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), which represents Tyler, argues that by keeping the full amount, Hennepin County unconstitutionally seized her property. They call this phenomenon "home equity theft." In states where this is legal, "if a property owner fails to pay or underpays his property taxes, even by just a few dollars, the local government or a private lienholder can eventually take the entire property, along with the owner's equity," PLF reports, even though the equity is typically worth much more than the debt itself.

How do the justices feel about the case?

Justices are routinely stoic during oral arguments, so it can often be hard to gauge their opinions on a particular case. However, signs seem to point to the Supreme Court swinging toward Tyler's success, based on eyewitnesses who were in the room.