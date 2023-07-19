Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Talking point

Lawmakers want to stop politicians from investing in stocks

Should members of Congress and their families abstain from stock trading?

New York Stock Exchange

Lawmakers are debating the ethics of stock trading on the hill

Michael M. Santiago / Getty Images

byTheara Coleman
July 19, 2023

U.S. senators Kirsten Gillibrand (D- NY) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) announced plans to introduce a bipartisan ban on members of the federal executive branch and Congress from owning stock in individual companies and blind trusts. The proposed congressional stock trading ban is the latest in a succession of similar measures introduced by lawmakers from both parties.

Skip advert

Efforts to prohibit congressional stock trading have been ramping up over the last year after investigations by The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal revealed the number of lawmakers trading stocks related to the regulatory committees they sat on. About a dozen similar bills have been introduced this year to amend existing government rules for stock trading in Washington under a 2012 law called the STOCK Act. So while a vote on a stock trading ban has failed to make it to the floor, the debate over the ethical implications rages on. 

Lawmakers shouldn't be trying to "line their own pockets"

Gillibrand and Hawley proposed the latest bill to ensure that lawmakers are transparent with their constituents and not abusing their positions. It's "critical" for Americans to "know that their elected leaders are putting the public first," said Gillibrand in a statement to The Wall Street Journal, "not looking for ways to line their own pockets." After introducing a similar bill in January, Hawley asserted that members of Congress and their families "shouldn't be using their position to get rich on the stock market." 

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.), who partnered with Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) on another congressional stock trading ban proposal, said the mounting evidence of unethical trading proves a solution is needed. The public continues to "see story after story hit the headlines of members of Congress who bought and sold stock related to" the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the invasion of Ukraine, and Covid," Spanberger said at a press conference, per Roll Call. "Frankly speaking, whether there was any ill intention or not, the American people think it's outrageous."

Unethical trading could affect how they vote on legislation

The "deep conflicts" created by congressional stock trading are "significant enough" to produce both "corruption" and the "impression among the public of corruption," Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.) told CNN's "Before the Bell." "For both reasons, that stock trading needs to end." Merkley proposed the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks (ETHICS) Act, prohibiting lawmakers and their families from buying or selling individual stocks. Merkely expressed concern over how the conflicts of interest "might change how they would vote on legislation." Merkely also pointed out the possibility of lawmakers having confidential information that gives them an "unfair advantage." 

A ban could make fewer people want to serve as lawmakers

Not everyone is on board with prohibiting congressional stock trading. "This is a free country, last time I heard," Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Al) said in a response to a proposed ban in 2022. He believed curtailing lawmakers' ability to participate in stock trading would lead to fewer people running for office. "I think it's ridiculous. They might as well start sending robots up here," he told The Independent. "I think it would really cut back on the amount of people that would want to come up here and serve."

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Is Trump running for president or self-preservation?
Donald Trump wrapped in American Flag
Today's big question

Is Trump running for president or self-preservation?

Police reach potential breakthrough in Tupac Shakur murder case
Rapper Tupac Shakur in 1994.
Heating Up

Police reach potential breakthrough in Tupac Shakur murder case

Michigan charges 16 'false' 2020 Trump electors with multiple felonies
Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel
Ghosts of 2020

Michigan charges 16 'false' 2020 Trump electors with multiple felonies

Will Russia have to revive the Ukraine grain deal?
Grain on the background of the flag of Ukraine
Briefing

Will Russia have to revive the Ukraine grain deal?

Most Popular

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces
Buildings under construction in Miami
fleeing florida

New immigration law hits Florida construction and agricultural workforces

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies
Meta headquarters.
blocked

Judge limits how Biden officials can communicate with social media companies

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'
Illustration of wind turbines, Guadalupe Mountains and Texas state flag
In depth

How Texas became a 'clean energy powerhouse'