Will Musk's rebranding ruin Twitter?

Elon Musk this week announced he was scrapping Twitter's iconic bird logo and renaming the social media platform X. "Soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds," he declared in a tweet. Workers immediately started taking the Twitter sign off the company's San Francisco headquarters. They relabeled conference rooms — scrapping bird-related names like Aviary, Tern, Bluebird, Canary, and Mallard — with names like "eXposure," "eXult," and "s3Xy," according to The New York Times.

The billionaire Musk is using a letter he clearly loves — it's in the name of rocket company SpaceX and one of his electric cars, the Model X, at Tesla. He even named one of his kids X. The rebranding follows a series of controversial changes Musk has made at the social media company since buying it in October. He has laid off 6,000 employees (80 percent of Twitter's staff), changed and started charging for badges intended to verify users, and invited back users, including former President Donald Trump, who had been banned for violating rules on promoting violence.

Many Twitter users scratched their heads. Some critics called the new name and logo, an angular, stylized X, cold and off-putting. Marketing gurus said Musk was throwing away an iconic brand that is worth billions. Making a brand a verb is the "holy grail," Mike Proulx, a vice president and research director at Forrester, told The New York Times. "The app itself has become a cultural phenomenon in all sorts of ways. In one fell sweep, Elon Musk has essentially wiped out 15 years of brand value from Twitter and is now essentially starting from scratch." The platform formerly known as Twitter is already facing major challenges, like dwindling ad revenue and Meta's launch of rival app Threads. Is Musk dooming his own company by scrapping its valuable brand?

Musk has made Twitter a 'zombie'

Twitter has been officially killed by its "unhinged owner," said Oliver Darcy at CNN. "A zombie Twitter, known only as X, reluctantly endures. A warped and disfigured platform, X marches on like a White Walker, an ugly shell of its former self under the command of a loathsome leader." Musk has single-handedly transformed Twitter from a "fountain of authoritative information" into a platform "where trolls can pay a small fee to have their ugly content boosted ahead of reputable sources." On X, "journalists are banned or smeared while the most repellant and dishonest voices are elevated." The rules are unclear; the infrastructure is crumbling. X has none of Twitter's brand recognition but all of Musk's "toxic" baggage that has driven away users and advertisers.