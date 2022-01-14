Every U.S. Netflix plan just got more expensive

Binging season four of Selling Sunset just got a little costlier .

Beginning Friday, Netflix is raising prices across all U.S. subscription plans, bringing the cost of the standard plan up to $15.49 per month from $14, and the cost of the 4K plan to $19.99 per month from $18, The Verge reports. Pricing on the basic plan will jump from $9 to $9.99 per month, as well.

The increase will hit new subscribers immediately; changes to existing subscribers' payment plans will be rolled out gradually, "with Netflix promising to email members 30 days before the price hike goes into effect," the Verge notes.

Netflix has grown increasingly more expensive over the years, following price hikes in 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2015.

"We're updating our prices so that we can continue to offer a wide variety of quality entertainment options," said a Netflix spokesperson to Reuters. "As always we offer a range of plans so members can pick a price that works for their budget."

The streaming service is raising prices in Canada, as well. Read more at The Verge.