Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Feature

Tech's best source for bad news

And more of the week's best financial insight

Worker looking at iPad.

LaylaBird/Getty Images.

byThe Week Staff
May 13, 2023

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web:

Colleges create financial aid confusion

The toughest test for college-bound students may be just understanding their financial aid letters, said Paulina Cachero and Francesca Maglione in Bloomberg. According to a report from the Government Accountability Office, "more than 90 percent of schools either understate the net price of attendance or don't include it in financial aid letters." When they do, the language can be difficult to decipher. Nearly two-thirds of schools don't label whether the financial aid they're offering is federal, state, institutional, or private, even though all contain differences in "what money needs to be repaid, what doesn't, and what requirements must be met to ensure the aid keeps flowing." It's common for schools to withhold information about costs like housing and books. And comparing offers poses another challenge, because "there's no standardization in how schools present their financial aid packages."

Don't underestimate dividend stocks

"What has made Warren Buffett's stock portfolio so successful over time?" asked Akane Otani in The Wall Street Journal. One answer: His appreciation of dividend-paying stocks, which represent the majority of the companies he invests in. "This year, Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is expected to rake in about $5.7 billion in cash from its stock portfolio." Nearly a fifth of that money will come from Chevron, which has increased its dividends for 36 consecutive years. But Berkshire will also collect more than $1 billion in dividends from Coca-Cola and American Express, even though Buffett hasn't bought more of their stock since the 1990s. Buffett's "secret sauce" is "choosing businesses that have been able to stand the test of time through many economic cycles — and raise their dividends, too."

Tech's best source for bad news

The website Layoffs.fyi has become an essential chronicle of the tech downturn, said Lora Kelley in The New York Times. Roger Lee started the site as a side project in 2020, but it now gets at least a million views per month —  "and more than that in busy periods with lots of layoffs." Lee, who calls himself "the bearer of bad news," has now cataloged more than 450,000 global tech layoffs. Media organizations have begun to cite Layoffs.fyi as a source for real-time layoff figures. A bonus: The site includes links to the lists of laid-off colleagues that have emerged at many companies as a way to attract headhunters and new job offers. 

Skip advert

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine. If you want to read more like it, you can try six risk-free issues of the magazine here.

Skip advert
Skip advert

Recommended

Beyond the bank account
An illustrated image of people putting money into a safe
Money file

Beyond the bank account

Are alternative investments a portfolio must-have?
An illustrated image of a pie chart split into investment types including housing, stock market, and gold
Money file

Are alternative investments a portfolio must-have?

Another summer of 'air travel hell?'
a luggage.
Today's big question

Another summer of 'air travel hell?'

Where are home prices falling?
A home with a &quot;for sale&quot; sign out front
Money file

Where are home prices falling?

Most Popular

Court overturns convictions of 2 parents in college admissions scandal
Gamal Abdelaziz photo
Varsity Blues

Court overturns convictions of 2 parents in college admissions scandal

New York City weakens right-to-shelter rules ahead of expected migrant surge
Migrants wait for a bus in front of the Watson Hotel in New York City
shelter system strained

New York City weakens right-to-shelter rules ahead of expected migrant surge

Texas man who killed Black Lives Matter protester sentenced to 25 years
Memorial in Austin, Texas, for Garrett Foster
Begging Pardon

Texas man who killed Black Lives Matter protester sentenced to 25 years