Elon Musk's X blinks in standoff with Brazil

Brazil may allow X to resume operations in the country, as Musk's company agrees to comply with court demand

Right-wing protests in Brazil against X ban
Brazil is "one of X’s most important international markets"
(Image credit: Nelson Almeida / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Brazil could allow X to resume operations this week after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk acceded to demands from Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. Over the last few days, X agreed to block a handful of sites Moraes said were spreading misinformation and undermining Brazilian democracy, reappoint a representative in the country and pay accrued fines.

Speed Read Elon Musk Brazil Social Media
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

