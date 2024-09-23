Elon Musk's X blinks in standoff with Brazil
Brazil may allow X to resume operations in the country, as Musk's company agrees to comply with court demand
What happened
Brazil could allow X to resume operations this week after the social media platform owned by Elon Musk acceded to demands from Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes. Over the last few days, X agreed to block a handful of sites Moraes said were spreading misinformation and undermining Brazilian democracy, reappoint a representative in the country and pay accrued fines.
Who said what
The "abrupt about-face" from X "appeared to be a defeat" for Musk and his "self-designed image as a warrior for free speech," The New York Times said. But Musk had already "come to terms" with censorship in India, Turkey and other nations — X's country-by-country response has "often been in line with his personal politics" — and Brazil is "one of X’s most important international markets."
It was clear "from the beginning" who "had more leverage" in the Brazil impasse, The Washington Post said. Other justices lined up behind Moraes, and while prominent right-wing Brazilians "tried to mobilize around the issue of censorship," their complaints "didn't seem to resonate beyond their bubbles." Most X users in the country started flocking to other platforms, including Bluesky and Threads. "It was clear Brazil could live without X," the Post said. "But it wasn't clear X could live without Brazil."
What's next?
Brazil's Supreme Court said on Saturday that X had not filed the proper paperwork and gave the company five days to submit further documentation before a decision is made on restoring service.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
Sri Lanka veers left, elects Marxist
Speed Read Newly elected president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, the leader of a Marxist party, promised to fight corruption
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Congressional leaders unveil bill to avert shutdown
Speed Read House Speaker Mike Johnson has a plan to fund the government and avoid a shutdown
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 23, 2024
Cartoons Monday's cartoons - mixed signals, swinging indecision, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Instagram rolls out teen accounts with new limits
Speed Read After facing pushback over child safety, Meta announced that all users under 18 will have their Instagram accounts modified
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
FDA OKs Apple AirPods as OTC hearing aids
Speed read The approved software will turn Apple's AirPods Pro 2 headphones into over-the-counter hearing aids
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Meta agrees to $1.4 billion settlement with Texas
Speed Read The parent company of Facebook and Instagram stands accused of using facial identification software without users' permission
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Wall Street tumbles on poor tech results
Speed Read US markets had their worst day since 2022 as Tesla and AI stocks dropped
By Arion McNicoll, The Week UK Published
-
Threads turns one: where does the Twitter rival stand?
In the Spotlight Although Threads is reporting 175 million active monthly users, it has failed to eclipse X as a meaningful cultural force
By Keumars Afifi-Sabet, The Week UK Published
-