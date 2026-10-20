How internet domain addresses are controlled, and why AI has shaken it up

Soon, .com will seem old school, and .fart and .agi could take over

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This will be the first new batch of domains in over a decade
(Image credit: BestForBest / Getty Images)

For the first time in years, applications are flowing in to the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN), the organization that controls web addresses, for new top-level domains. These proposed suffixes at the end of URLs will shape the internet’s next era.

What did the applications reveal?

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Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

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