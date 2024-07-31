Meta agrees to $1.4 billion settlement with Texas

The parent company of Facebook and Instagram stands accused of using facial identification software without users' permission

Texas State Capitol building
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued Meta in 2022
(Image credit: Brandon Bell / Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
in speed read

What happened

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and other popular social networks, agreed on Tuesday to pay $1.4 billion to settle a lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over the company's since-discontinued use of facial recognition software that collected users' data without permission.

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

Latest
