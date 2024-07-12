RuWiki: Russian Wikipedia rival that censors everything from Ukraine to oral sex

Kremlin-backed project to create censored encyclopaedia could be a sign that Wikipedia's days are numbered in Russia

Russia's internet is starting to resemble the heavily censored version in China
Wikipedia's days may be numbered in Russia, as Moscow's long-standing bid to replace the online encyclopaedia comes to fruition.

A "new version of history is taking shape", on RuWiki, said The Economist, as an expert said that Russia's internet is starting to resemble the heavily censored and closely controlled version in China, where Wikipedia is blocked.



Wikipedia Russia Censorship Under The Radar Internet Vladimir Putin
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

