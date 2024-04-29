Why Captchas are getting harder to solve
If the process continues to get harder, it could cause problems for people trying to book tickets for popular shows
Are you finding those annoying little puzzles you need to complete before you can proceed on websites harder to solve? You aren't alone and there might be a good reason for it.
Experts have confirmed that Captchas, which were developed in the early 2000s, are indeed getting more difficult, and this tells us "something terrifying about the future", said Metro.
What's happened?
The Captcha, an approximate acronym that stands for Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart, were designed to identify a human from a bot. Evolving from transcribing random distorted text, to ticking a box to confirm you are not a robot, and clicking on all the motorcycles and traffic lights in a grid, they have "become ubiquitous" as a way to deter fraudsters, scammers and abusers, said The Times.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
"At their heart is a simple equation", added the broadsheet. The Captcha "has to be easier for a human to do than a machine", but as machines and AI have become better at tasks and identifying images, those developing the Captchas have "had to up their game, quite literally".
A report from the University of California Irvine found that bots could consistently answer Captchas’ distorted text with almost 100% accuracy. The researchers put this down to "advances in computer vision and machine learning", as well "Captcha farms", which are "sweatshop-like operations where humans are paid to solve Captchas". Humans' accuracy rate is lower: it ranges from 50–86%.
In his most recent Netflix special, the stand-up comic Jack Whitehall asked the audience: "Is it just me, or have those 'I am not a robot' tests started getting harder?" Experts disagree on the answer. “Yes, I think so," Cyril Noel-Tagoe, principal security researcher at Netacea, a company that combats bots, told The Times, adding that "we've done a lot of research on this internally".
But a spokesperson from hCaptcha, which develops the systems, disagreed. "hCaptcha challenges are not actually getting harder for people to solve, as measured by time needed and percentage of people passing on the first try," they said, but "any change in a familiar system can create a temporary perception of difficulty".
They explained that "several years of relatively slow progress" in visual AI meant that "people got used to seeing a small number of questions about bicycles or crosswalks", but today there is "more diversity" in the process.
Why does it matter?
If the process continues to get harder, this could cause problems for people trying to book tickets for popular shows, said Metro. The fact bots can solve more Captchas and their "ever-increasing level of difficulty" could mean "the difference between getting tickets to a show or standing outside the concert hall, looking for a scalper".
We shouldn't expect a return to the easier days of Captchas, Kevin Gosschalk, the founder and CEO of Arkose Labs, which develops Captchas, told the Wall Street Journal. "Things are going to get even stranger, to be honest, because now you have to do something that’s nonsensical," he said. "Otherwise", bots "will be able to understand" the tests.
The fact that artificial intelligence has caught up with a security measure intended to protect us from it, has troubled many, and this is not the first time that online security measures have unsettled people. Last year, people were "not impressed" when they discovered "what really happens" when you confirm you are not a robot, said the Daily Mail. The action prompts the website to check your browsing history and collect your data, it reported.
The data collected includes "your time zone, IP address, screen size, browser and plugins", as well as "key presses, mouse clicks, browsing history and things we may not know about", said BBC Science Focus.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Today's political cartoons - April 28, 2024
Cartoons Sunday's cartoons - airline safety, teleprompter gaffs, and more
By The Week US Published
-
5 doom 'n' gloom cartoons about the mess we're in
Cartoons Artists take on long-term pessimism, dystopian fears, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The Church of England's legacy of slavery
The Explainer Should the CofE offer financial redress for its involvement in the transatlantic slave trade?
By The Week UK Published
-
Data breaches increased in 2023 and with them, internet security concerns
The Explainer One report found a 78% year-to-year increase in breaches from 2022 to 2023
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Cyberflashing, fake news and the new crimes in the Online Safety Act
The Explainer UK's first conviction demonstrates scope of controversial law that critics describe as a threat to privacy and free speech
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Last updated
-
Sam Bankman-Fried found guilty: where does crypto go from here?
Today's Big Question Conviction of the 'tousle-haired mogul' confirms sector's 'Wild West' and 'rogue' image, say experts
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Russian hackers allegedly breach US government agencies in cyberattack
Speed Read
By Theara Coleman Published
-
Clop gang: Russian hackers issue ‘dark web ultimatum’ to BBC, Boots and BA
Under the Radar Affected companies urged to install security patches and not pay cyber criminals behind hack
By Rebekah Evans Published
-
Catfishing: what the law says
feature Campaigners are calling for online deception to become a specific criminal offence
By The Week Staff Published
-
Russian government websites are facing 'unprecedented' wave of cyberattacks
Speed Read
By Catherine Garcia Published
-
What is ‘sextortion’ and why are cases on the rise?
In Depth Police issue warning over criminal extortion using threat of sharing sexual images
By The Week Staff Published