Why are Republicans trying to end tenure for college professors?

Professors in the Lone Star state are about to lose their job protections. The Texas Tribune reports that the Texas Senate has voted along party lines to do away with tenure for new faculty at the state's public universities. The effort was led by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a Republican, who last year vowed to end tenure protections for university professors who he said "indoctrinate" students with left-wing concepts like critical race theory.

It's not just Texas. Republicans in Florida, North Carolina, Louisiana, and Iowa, among other places, have targeted faculty tenure at state universities in recent months. That concerns professors who say that the moves make it more likely they can lose their jobs for teaching on controversial topics. That makes a university "less able to fulfill its mission of providing students with access to diverse opinions, ideas, and experiences," one expert tells USA Today. Why are Republicans taking on tenure? What is the case for keeping it?

Why does tenure exist?

If you don't work in academia, the concept might seem a little funny. "Tenured university professors are the only people in our society that have the guarantee of a job," Patrick said in a statement celebrating the Texas measure. Tenure protections do make it difficult for faculty to lose jobs, except in clear cases of professional misconduct. But professors say tenure makes academic freedom possible. "When faculty members can lose their positions because of their speech, publications, or research findings, they cannot properly fulfill their core responsibilities to advance and transmit knowledge," the American Association of University Professors says in an explainer. Otherwise, the organization says, professors are vulnerable to "corporate and political pressure."

Why are Republicans taking on tenure?

It's largely ideological. Conservatives say universities are at the center of a "Great Awokening" that indoctrinates students into lefty viewpoints on race and gender. Pulling back on tenure is "often presented as bids to rein in academics with liberal views," The Associated Press reports. That's explicitly Patrick's complaint: Professors "claim 'academic freedom' and hide behind their tenure to continue blatantly advancing their agenda of societal division," he said in his statement.