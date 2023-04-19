Has the GOP's culture war been for naught?

Republican lawmakers have become increasingly focused on waging conservative culture wars. Over the past year, the GOP has racked up several wins surrounding issues such as abortion care and reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and parents' rights over school curriculums.

After the revocation of Roe v. Wade, several red-state legislatures have been able to pass more restrictive abortion bans. Last month, Republicans successfully passed a law restricting drag performances on public property in Tennessee, and others are taking aim at gender-affirming care for transgender youth. Conservatives have also turned their sights to public school classrooms, universities, and public libraries. GOP-run states are passing widespread book bans, lambasting critical race theory, and placing restrictions on what sports trans students are allowed to play.

Legislative wins aside, some question whether Republicans' cultural crusade will work for them in the long run, as many of their measures appear unpopular among the general public. For instance, since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, polls show "public opinion on abortion in the U.S. has moved sharply leftward," Intelligencer wrote. Are Republicans out of touch?

What are the commentators saying?

Republican culture war rhetoric has flopped in school board elections, where "candidates who ran culture-war campaigns flamed out," Juan Perez Jr. writes for Politico. The outcomes have "major implications for 2024" and should also "serve as a renewed warning to Republican presidential hopefuls like Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis," Perez adds. "General election voters are less interested in crusades against critical race theory and transgender students than they are in funding schools and ensuring they are safe."

Ryan Girdusky, the founder of the conservative political action committee 1776 Project, defended the performance of the school board candidates he endorsed, telling Politico that they "didn't get obliterated." Still, he warns conservative candidates against assuming "that a blanket message on critical race theory or transgender issues is going to claim every district," and advised that they "don't tell parents something is happening if it's not happening, because then it doesn't look like you're running a serious operation."