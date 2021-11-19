Late night hosts picture Trump's reaction to Biden's Mexico-Canada summit, mock CPAC for canceling Sesame Street

"There is a lot going on today," from the new Adele album dropping to the exoneration of Malcolm X's framed killers, but "it's also good to remember that other countries have news too," Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. He ran through Russia's looming invasion of Ukraine, Belarus' "hybrid war" on Europe, Ethiopia's Tigray war, and India's smog crisis.

Noah ended with the mysterious and "really disturbing" disappearance of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai right after she accused a high-ranking former official of sexual assault. This "really puts into perspective when people in America complain about being 'censored by Big Tech,'" he said. "Guys, Peng Shuai literally does not exist on the internet anymore. Like yeah, maybe Trump can't tweet right now, but you can still Google him."

"The latest thing that the anti-cancel crowd wants to cancel is Sesame Street, after Big Bird endorsed vaccination for kids," Jimmy Kimmel said on Kimmel Live. "And so now the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC, announced via Twitter that Elmo is not invited to their festivities next year," and neither are Big Bird, Bert, and Ernie. But "the truth is, Sesame Street wouldn't have been allowed to be there anyway," he said, "because by next year it seems likely Matt Gaetz will be a convicted sex offender."

Meanwhile, President Biden "had the leaders of Canada and Mexico at the White House today for what they call the 'Three Amigos Summit,'" Kimmel said. "I have to say, I wish I could have seen Trump's face when he found out Biden met with the president of Mexico at the White House. You know he was like, 'Impossible — how'd he get through my wall?'"

"When Trump was president, the regular meeting between the three leaders never happened," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show. "Now that it's back, it'd be wild if the Mexican president was like, 'Oh, and here's the check for that wall.'"

Fox News chairman Rupert Murdoch told News Corp. shareholders recently "that former President Trump 'needs to move on from the 2020 election' — okay, but you first," Seth Meyers said on Late Night. Meanwhile, "New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco announced at a press conference yesterday that he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus and said that he 'has his reasons.' I mean, he's a backup quarterback on the Jets, I assume his reason is that he's ready to die." Still, "don't worry about his teammates," he added. "It's rare for the Jets to catch anything."