The Daily Show made a short, Hallmark-style Christmas special featuring school boards, CRT, and love

The Tonight Show's Jimmy Fallon released a radio single about Christmas (and COVID-19) this month, and Stephen Colbert's Late Show created a classic Santa cartoon (parodying the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection), but The Daily Show decided to go with the Hallmark-style Christmas love story this year, with a critical race theory twist. The short — very short — special, posted Thursday night, stars Desi Lydic and Michael Kosta as a couple that meets and shares Christmas romance at a school board meeting, and all they have to sacrifice is Kosta's principles.