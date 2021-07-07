Tucker Carlson deemed 'Big Brother' after calling for cameras in classrooms

Speed Reads
Tucker Carlson earned a new moniker from some critics — liberals and conservatives alike — this week after he called for surveillance cameras in classrooms to monitor whether teachers are discussing critical race theory with their students: "Big Brother."
Amid the references to the all-seeing figure in George Orwell's 1984, were accusations of hypocrisy against Carlson.
But not everyone was critical. Several right-wing pundits quickly jumped on board with the idea, highlighting Carlson's influence on the "conservative zeitgeist."