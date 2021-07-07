Tucker Carlson deemed 'Big Brother' after calling for cameras in classrooms

Tucker Carlson earned a new moniker from some critics — liberals and conservatives alike — this week after he called for surveillance cameras in classrooms to monitor whether teachers are discussing critical race theory with their students: "Big Brother."

I suspect Tucker “Big Brother” Carlson knows how ridiculous he sounds but doesn’t care. He might as well go back to wearing bow ties. https://t.co/sKgTGbkTbE — Mary Beth Schneider (@marybschneider) July 7, 2021

Orwell! thou shouldst be living at this hour: America hath need of thee: she is a fen Of stagnant waters: altar, sword, and pen... https://t.co/tyxOiKi1g7 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) July 7, 2021

Amid the references to the all-seeing figure in George Orwell's 1984, were accusations of hypocrisy against Carlson.

Nothing says freedom like classroom surveillance cameras https://t.co/3k7bJRUydm — Clint Watts (@selectedwisdom) July 7, 2021

But not everyone was critical. Several right-wing pundits quickly jumped on board with the idea, highlighting Carlson's influence on the "conservative zeitgeist."