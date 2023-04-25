The pros and cons of raising the debt ceiling

A crisis is mounting as the GOP-led House of Representatives and President Biden remain at an impasse over the debt ceiling. This occurs every few years when the government finds itself needing to borrow more money to pay its financial commitments. Congress eventually reaches a deal to increase the amount of debt that can be incurred by the feds.

This is necessary because the nation borrows so much money, and "Congress has authorized trillions of dollars in spending over the last decade, causing the United States' debt to nearly triple since 2009," the Council on Foreign Relations notes. But is a cap on borrowing the best way to deal with the nation's debts?

Proponents of raising the ceiling view it as a necessary legislative tool to avoid a national default, while critics say that the ceiling "measures no coherent economic indicator." So is this continuous loop of debt ceiling increases necessary?

Pro: It's the only way to avoid defaulting

The obvious reason to keep raising the debt ceiling is that it avoids defaulting on the nation's debts. This means that the U.S. would fundamentally be unable to pay back its existing loans, described by Bloomberg as a "major disaster" that could significantly impact the world economy.

Raising the debt ceiling helps avoid a never-ending freefall toward defaulting. If this occurs, it means the U.S. "would not have enough money to pay its bills, including interest and other payments it owes to bondholders, military salaries, and benefits to retirees," Alan Rappeport writes for The New York Times. "No one knows exactly what would happen if the United States gets to this point but the government could wind up defaulting on its debt if it is unable to make required payments to its bondholders," Rappeport adds, arguing a debt ceiling is the best way to avoid this.

Con: There is no better alternative

While the debt ceiling causes problems, there is no other solution, its proponents argue. One alternative that has been floated is the idea of minting a $1 trillion coin to pay off the nation's debts. However, "there are so many murky questions about whether or not it's legal and [if] would it be challenged, and that's just a mess," Louise Sheiner, an economist at the Brookings Institution, tells NPR.