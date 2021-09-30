A man dressed up like a ninja reportedly attacked special operations soldiers training in California

In yet another piece of evidence we are in fact living in a simulation, special operations soldiers training at an airport in the Mojave Desert were reportedly attacked and wounded by "a sword-wielding man dressed as a ninja" and forced to shelter in a hanger, Stars and Stripes reports.

The absurd incident reportedly took place sometime after 1 a.m. on Sept. 18, "according to what appears to be a military incident report shared on Instagram and Reddit," writes Stars and Stripes. Ridgecrest Police Department records also appear to confirm some of the details in the social media documents, which suggest the wounded victims — a staff sergeant and a captain — to be members of "the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, an elite helicopter unit known as the Night Stalkers," per Stars and Stripes.

According to the photographed report, which has not been independently verified, the staff sergeant was outside smoking a cigarette when he was approached by "an unknown person wearing full ninja garb," who asked, "Do you know who I am?" and "Do you know where my family is?"

After the solider answered "no", the "the person in ninja garb began to slash at [the soldier], striking his phone and his knee and leg," per the report. As the staff sergeant then took of running, the man dressed as a ninja began kicking and punching doors and windows, then reportedly threw a block of asphast through a building window. The captain, inside, was stuck by the block, according to the social media document.

The victims called 911, and the "ninja" reportedly fled and was arrested elsewhere. Read more at Stars and Stripes.