UPS driver killed after small plane crashes into California neighborhood

A twin-engine Cessna crashed into a Santee, California, neighborhood on Monday afternoon, killing at least two people.

One of the victims is a UPS driver, the company confirmed, saying in a statement, "We are heartbroken by the loss of our employee, and extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We also send condolences for the other individuals who are involved in this incident, and their families and friends."

Santee Deputy Fire Chief Justin Matsushita told reporters that there are "multiple confirmed fatalities," but they "do not know exactly how many. We do know there are at least two confirmed." Officials said two houses in the neighborhood were destroyed and 10 others damaged.

It's unclear how many people were on the plane, which departed from Yuma, Arizona. Matsushita said it is believed that "the injuries are not survivable for anyone that was on board," adding, "not to be too graphic, but it's a pretty brutal scene for our guys, and we're trying to comb through it." A Federal Aviation Administration team is on its way from Washington, D.C., to Santee, which is about 20 miles east of San Diego, to assist with the investigation.